The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Borno/Yobe Area Command, has recorded a breakthrough in the fight against wildlife trafficking with the interception of endangered animals and other smuggled items in Maiduguri.

In a statement published on its official X page (formerly Twitter) on Monday, the Command’s spokesperson, Abdullahi Ubali, said the seizures were made during operations conducted on Thursday 9 April, along Kano Road in the city.

“The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Borno/Yobe Area Command, has intercepted endangered wildlife species and smuggled goods in separate operations along major routes in Maiduguri, reinforcing efforts to curb illicit trade and protect Nigeria’s biodiversity,” the statement said.

It listed the intercepted wildlife by the operatives to include two hyenas, one porcupine and 24 African crowned crane birds, which were concealed in a Mercedes-Benz wagon with registration number ABJ 517 AR.

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The wildlife species are listed under Appendices I and II of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), which provides the highest level of protection against illegal trade.

CITES Appendix I covers species threatened with extinction and prohibits international trade for commercial purposes, while Appendix II includes species that may become threatened unless trade is strictly regulated.

In recent years, Nigeria has been identified as a major transit hub for trafficked wildlife and wildlife parts. Recent investigations by PREMIUM TIMES have also revealed the weak prosecution of offenders.

Mr Ubali said the interception reflects the Command’s commitment to combating wildlife trafficking and preserving endangered species.

“It is one of the mandates of the NCS to ensure that wildlife species are protected, and their survival is not threatened,” the statement said.

The seized animals have a Duty Paid Value (DPV) estimated at N10 million.

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Reacting, the Customs Area Controller, Abdullahi Idris, warned that the Service would not tolerate wildlife trafficking within its jurisdiction.

“We will not tolerate wildlife trafficking in our territory. We are working tirelessly with relevant partners and sister agencies to protect Nigeria’s wildlife heritage and bring perpetrators to justice,” he said.

Additional seizure

In a related operation, the Command intercepted a vehicle along the Nguru–Gashua Road in Yobe State.

The vehicle, a Volkswagen Golf, was found conveying 65 cartons of foreign juice branded “Djino Cocktail de Fruits,” concealed with two 50kg bags of Arabic gum and sugar.

The smuggled items were valued at N2.73 million, bringing the total Duty Paid Value of all seizures to N12.73 million.

The Command urged members of the public to comply with the law and support enforcement efforts by providing credible information to curb wildlife trafficking and other forms of smuggling.