In a strategic move to advance gender inclusion and sustainable development across Africa’s energy and extractive industries, the Nigerian Indigenous Women in Mining and Natural Resources Organisation (NIWIMNRO) has entered into a landmark partnership with EnergyNet Ltd, organisers of the prestigious Africa Energy Forum (AEF).

The partnership, announced in a joint statement, underscores a shared vision to promote visibility, participation, and empowerment of women in the natural resources space, particularly artisanal women miners who remain underrepresented in policy and practice.

The Africa Energy Forum, scheduled to be held in Cape Town from 17th to 20th June 2025, is a leading annual platform that brings together top decision-makers, investors, government representatives, and civil society actors within Africa’s energy ecosystem. This year, NIWIMNRO will be featured as a key Industry Partner, showcasing its pivotal work in driving equity and empowerment for indigenous women in the mining sector.

“This partnership with EnergyNet represents an opportunity for NIWIMNRO to amplify the voices of indigenous women miners on a prominent international stage,” said Felicia Dairo, Executive Director of NIWIMNRO. She noted that NIWIMNRO is “eager to engage with stakeholders at AEF and explore pathways that promote a more inclusive, sustainable extractive sector across Africa.”

Mrs Dairo further explained that the partnership represents a pivotal step in NIWIMNRO’s strategic efforts to broaden its reach, influence policy, and mobilise support for artisanal women miners in Nigeria, stating that “through this alliance, the organisation seeks to strengthen its advocacy, build meaningful cross-sector collaborations, and accelerate its vision of an equitable and empowered mining ecosystem where women play a central role in driving sustainable development”.

Founded with a mission to improve the visibility, safety, and economic well-being of women in Nigeria’s artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM) sector, NIWIMNRO champions gender-inclusive development through advocacy, strategic partnerships, and capacity-building initiatives, among others. The organisation works to ensure that women miners are not only protected and empowered but also recognised as essential contributors to Nigeria’s resource-based economy.

EnergyNet Ltd, with over 25 years of convening power and impact across the continent, is globally recognised for facilitating critical dialogue between public and private sector leaders. Its forums serve as a launchpad for investment, innovation, and policy reform in the energy, power and infrastructure sectors.

According to EnergyNet’s Portfolio Manager & Head of Corporate Development, Abdoulaye Sally, this collaboration underscores EnergyNet’s commitment to fostering equitable and sustainable development across the continent.

He said: “At EnergyNet, we believe that sustainable development in Africa’s energy and extractive sectors must be inclusive and equitable. Partnering with NIWIMNRO is a powerful step toward ensuring that indigenous women miners, often the backbone of local mining communities, are seen, heard, and empowered. We are proud to provide a platform at the Africa Energy Forum where their voices can shape the conversation around policy, investment, and innovation. This collaboration reflects our ongoing commitment to fostering partnerships that drive long-term, inclusive impact across the continent.”

