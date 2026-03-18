The Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) held a stakeholder meeting on the future of its mentorship programme for young women in tertiary institutions across Africa.

The event, held in New York on the sidelines of the 70th Session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (UNCSW 70), brought together old and new mentors of the programme to engage in strategic conversations that will guide the programme’s next phase. The United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (UN CSW) is the principal global intergovernmental body focused on advancing gender equality and the empowerment of women.

This event serves as both a celebration and a strategic forum, bringing together mentors from across Africa and the diaspora to recognise their impact on mentees’ academic, personal, and professional journeys. It also provides an opportunity to reflect on the outcomes of ASR Africa’s

Mentorship Programme, which has supported mentees across multiple institutions over three years, fostering growth, leadership development, and long-term career readiness.

Speaking during the event, the MD/CEO ofThe Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative expressed gratitude to the mentors who have supported the programme since its inception. He added that across ASR Africa’s developmental interventions, the mentorship programme stands out as the most impactful intervention because of its potential to create clarity and a smooth transition to professional life for young women.

The guest of honour and co-chair of the NGO CSW, New York, Pamela Morgan, praised ASR Africa for sustaining the mentorship programme. Pamela, who attended the inaugural meeting of the mentorship programme during UNCSW 67, mentioned that global leaders have realised that mentorship is another powerful tool for women’s empowerment beyond education. She encouraged the mentors to keep giving their time and resources, and to also gain from the stories of the young women that they mentor.

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The highlight of the event was the presentation of certificates to the distinguished mentors in recognition of their dedication and influence. It also featured a strong reflection on the transformative role of mentorship in shaping mentees’ academic and career trajectories.

The ASR Africa Mentorship Programme is a structured capacity-building initiative designed to strengthen the personal and professional development of young Africans. Since its inception, the programme has impacted over 200 mentees, with successful implementations in Nigeria, Zambia, and Senegal, and upcoming programmes in Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, and other African Countries.

The initiative underscores ASR Africa’s belief that sustained mentorship is essential to nurturing the next generation of leaders and driving meaningful change across communities and institutions.

ASR Africa is the brainchild of African Industrialist, Philanthropist and Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu. The organisation was established in 2021 to provide sustainable, impact-driven, homegrown solutions to developmental issues affecting Health, Education, and Social Development across Africa.