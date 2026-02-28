The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) on Saturday issued a travel advisory warning passengers of flight disruptions to Middle East destinations following ongoing airspace closures in parts of the region.

In the advisory, FAAN said the restrictions are currently affecting flight operations to and from several Middle East countries, resulting in cancellations and delays on scheduled services departing Nigerian airports.

“As a result of these developments, flights scheduled to Middle East destinations from Nigerian airports, including Emirates and Qatar Airways, have been cancelled or delayed,” the authority said.

The development comes amid widening regional tensions that have prompted several international carriers to suspend, reroute, or cancel flights across parts of the Middle East due to evolving airspace restrictions and safety concerns.

Advisory to passengers

FAAN advised affected passengers to contact their respective airlines directly for up-to-date information regarding flight status, rebooking options, refunds, and alternative travel arrangements.

It urged travellers not to proceed to the airport without first confirming their flight status to avoid unnecessary inconvenience.

The authority also said it is closely monitoring the situation in collaboration with relevant aviation authorities and airline operators and will provide updates as necessary.

The Middle East serves as a major transit hub for Nigerian passengers travelling to Europe, Asia, and North America, with airlines such as Emirates, Qatar Airways, Etihad Airways, and Turkish Airlines operating frequent connections from Lagos and Abuja.

Disruptions affecting key regional hubs could therefore impact both direct travellers to Middle East destinations and passengers transiting through Gulf airports.

FAAN expressed regret over the inconvenience caused and appreciated the understanding and cooperation of the travelling public.