Popular Nigerian gospel singer Busola Oke, widely known by her stage name Eleyele, has announced her decision to quit gospel music.

Ms Oke stirred concern on Tuesday after she made the revelation during a tearful TikTok live session, where she apologised repeatedly to her supporters and said she could no longer cope with the pressures associated with her music career.

During the emotional broadcast, the singer lamented the difficulty of earning a sustainable income from gospel music, noting that critical acclaim does not always translate into financial stability.

“To my fans, I’m sorry. I never planned to do this, but I can’t take this anymore. I’m done. Good music doesn’t sell anymore,” she said.

She questioned how artists can survive without consistent financial returns.

“How can you eat when there is no food? How can you drive when there is no car? How can you be at peace when there is no peace?” she asked.

Ms Oke also spoke about the loneliness that often accompanies fading commercial relevance.

“When the going was good, there were so many people. How can you not feel alone when you are alone?” she said.

Career and rise to fame

Ms Oke began her professional music career two decades ago and released her first albums before gaining mainstream recognition.

Her breakthrough came in 2004 with the hit song ‘Eleyele’, which later became her stage name and established her as a leading figure in Yoruba-language gospel and inspirational music.

The song’s success turned her into a household name across South-west Nigeria, where indigenous gospel music enjoys strong cultural patronage, particularly through churches and faith-based events.

Over the years, she has blended gospel themes with indigenous rhythms and contemporary sounds, carving a niche in what she described as “inspirational” music, which often combines worship, moral instruction and social commentary.

Ms Oke has released multiple albums and projects over more than two decades, including ‘Eleyele’ (2004), ‘Oburo’ (Sweetheart) (2014), ‘Igba Ope’ (Bowl of Praise) (2023), among many other singles and collaborative projects such as Temilonse and Divine Praise.