The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has ordered domestic airlines operating in the country to integrate a mandatory special needs assistance request option into their ticket reservation platforms.

In a statement issued on Friday by the NCAA Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu, the directive is aimed at ensuring full compliance with provisions for Persons with Reduced Mobility (PRM) and passengers living with disabilities.

According to the authority, airlines are required to ensure that passengers can request assistance at the point of booking across all ticket sales channels, including online platforms and telephone reservations.

“Airlines are required to conspicuously integrate a mandatory special needs assistance request option into their ticket reservation systems to enable passengers indicate such requirements before completing the ticket purchase process,” Mr Achimugu said.

He recalled that the regulator issued a similar directive in April 2022, instructing airlines to place a clearly visible and mandatory field, box or column on their booking platforms to allow passengers give advance notice of special assistance needs before purchasing tickets.

Mr Achimugu said the requirement is further reinforced by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations 2023, which mandate airlines, travel agents and tour operators to provide travellers with the opportunity to request assistance during the reservation process.

He said the regulations also require airlines and booking agents to actively inquire whether any passenger within a booking party may require assistance at the airport or during flight operations.

He also stressed that airlines must ensure their ticket portals include designated request fields through which persons with disabilities or their assistants can indicate special needs while booking or purchasing flight tickets.

The affected airlines have been given seven days from the date of receipt of the directive to comply.

“Non-compliance may attract regulatory enforcement in line with applicable aviation regulations,” he warned.

He noted that the authority remains committed to promoting inclusive, accessible and safe air travel for all passengers in Nigeria.