The National Industrial Court has issued a formal warning to senior officials of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and labour union leaders, cautioning that they risk imprisonment for contempt if they disobey a subsisting court order restraining industrial action in the FCT.

The warning came in a Form 48 notice, dated 29 January, and signed by the court senior registrar, Olajide Balogun.

“Take notice of that unless you obey the directions contained in the Order of Hon. Justice E.D Subilim of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria dated 27th day of January 2026 (copy attached) you will be guilty of contempt of Court and will be liable to be committed to prison,” the notice stated.

JUAC strike and grievances

The contempt warning stems from a broader industrial dispute that saw workers of the FCTA embark on an indefinite strike on 19 January.

The strike involved staff responsible for running core government services in Abuja and was organised under the Joint Union Action Committee (JUAC).

In response, the National Industrial Court on 27 January ordered FCTA workers to suspend their ongoing strike after the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, and the FCTA filed a suit to halt the action.

Emmanuel Subilim granted an interlocutory injunction directing that the industrial action be suspended pending further hearing of the substantive case.

The court held that once a dispute has been formally referred to it under the law, the right to strike is not absolute and must be restrained until the dispute is fully resolved.

The contempt warning was directed at Abdullahi Saleh, JUAC secretary and Benson Upah, acting general secretary of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

Restrained strike, picketing, road blockades

In the ruling, the court restrained the defendants, “together with all other members of the Joint Unions Action Committee comprising all Trade Unions involving employees of the 2nd claimant,” from engaging in strike actions or related activities.

The injunction specifically prohibits “industrial action, strike, picketing, lock-out, or any other form of disruption,” including actions such as blocking roads, obstructing vehicular movement, or shutting down operations of the FCTA.

The judge added that the order was intended to prevent actions “intended to cripple operations or frustrate the businesses and activities of the 2nd claimant,” pending the determination of the substantive suit.

Justice Subilim ordered that the injunction “shall remain in full force and effect pending the hearing and final determination of the originating summons filed in this suit.”

The case has been adjourned to 25 March 2026 for hearing of a motion on notice.

Alleged disobedience by union labour leaders

A letter submitted to the court by lawyers representing Mr Wike, alleged that the defendants had ignored the injunction.

“Despite the restraining order, the 2nd Defendant, Abdullahi Umar Saleh, and Comrade Benson Upah have issued directives for workers to continue their strike action in flagrant disobedience and total disregard of the order of this Honourable Court,” the lawyers stated.

They argued that the alleged defiance undermines judicial authority, noting, “orders of Court are not made for fun.”

Application for form 48

The FCT Minister’s legal team has applied for the issuance of Form 48, a legal document of the court, which spells out the consequences of violating the order of court, to be served on the striking workers.

The form would compel the two defendants to appear before the court.

Labour unions reject court order

On Tuesday, the labour unions, criticised the court’s decision and vowed to continue their action.

The NLC condemned the ruling and described the suspension order as unacceptable, insisting that workers’ grievances remain unresolved.

Leaders of the NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) also threw their weight behind the striking workers, accusing the administration of neglect and signalling solidarity with the industrial action.

They also directed its affiliate unions in Abuja to intensify and sustain the strike action until all workers’ demands are fully addressed.