The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) has announced that Nigeria’s National grid has been successfully restored following a grid disturbance that occurred at about 10:48 a.m. on Tuesday.

The development was disclosed in a statement posted on the official X page of the operators on Tuesday evening.

“The national grid has been fully restored and electricity supply across the affected areas has since returned to normal,” NISO said.

Earlier, PREMIUM TIMES reported that Nigerians were thrown into darkness on Tuesday morning following a disturbance on the national electricity grid.

The incident marked the second time in less than five days that the grid experienced a system disturbance leading to widespread power outages in the country this year.

NISO said the national grid experienced a voltage disturbance which originated from the Gombe Transmission Substation.

According to the operator, the disturbance quickly spread across the network, affecting the Jebba, Kainji and Ayede transmission substations.

NISO said the incident led to the tripping of some transmission lines and generating units, resulting in a partial system collapse.

The system operator added that corrective actions were immediately taken to stabilise the grid.

According to the statement, restoration began at about 11:11 a.m. and has since been completed.

NISO clarified that the disturbance did not result in a total grid collapse, contrary to reports in some sections of the media.

It added that electricity supply had been fully restored across the affected areas.

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) said power supply from the national grid had resumed, albeit with limited allocation.

“Dear Valued Customer, we are pleased to inform you that power restoration from the grid has resumed though with limited allocation,” the company said in a statement posted on Tuesday evening.

EKEDC urged customers to remain patient, noting that its feeders were being restored gradually.