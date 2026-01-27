The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has directed all its workers to resume duties immediately across its secretariats, departments and agencies following a court order suspending the ongoing strike.

The FCTA, in a circular dated 27 January and signed by the Acting Head of the Civil Service, Nancy Nathan, said the instruction followed an order of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria.

The court, presided over by Emmanuel Subilim, had earlier ordered that the strike declared by the Joint Union Action Committee (JUAC) be suspended forthwith.

“Accordingly, all staff are to resume duties immediately at their various duty posts. Consequently, all Permanent Secretaries and Heads of Departments and Agencies are directed by this circular to maintain staff attendance register even as Management is committed to the welfare of members of staff,” the circular stated.

It urged officials to bring the contents of the circular to the attention of all staff for immediate compliance.

Court order behind the directive

The resumption order followed a ruling by the National Industrial Court earlier on Tuesday, granting an interlocutory injunction restraining JUAC and its members from continuing the strike pending the hearing and determination of the originating summons.

The order followed an application filed by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and the FCTA marked NICN/ABJ/17/2026, against the JUAC Chairman, Rifkatu Iortyer, and the union’s Secretary, Abdullahi Umar Saleh.

Mr Subilim ruled that workers were prohibited from participating in a strike once a dispute had been referred to the National Industrial Court, adding that where such a strike was already ongoing, it must cease pending the determination of the case.

Citing Section 18(1)E of the Trade Dispute Act, the court noted that the suspension ensures the dispute is properly resolved, and that ongoing strikes must halt upon the commencement of a suit by originating summons, which constitutes a referral

He further stated that failure to comply with Section 18 of the Act may attract sanctions.

He emphasised that the public interest in maintaining industrial peace outweighs any inconvenience caused by suspending the strike.

The court adjourned the case to 23 March for substantive hearing.

Background on JUAC strike

Workers under JUAC commenced an indefinite strike on 19 January, shutting down key administrative offices, including the FCTA Secretariat and the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA).

The strike followed the expiration of a seven-day ultimatum issued on 7 January, demanding that the FCTA management address long-standing labour and welfare grievances.

READ ALSO: Court orders FCT workers to suspend strike

The unions listed several unresolved issues they said compelled them to withdraw their services. Among the demands include the non-payment of outstanding salaries, arrears from delayed promotions, wage awards, issues with promotion examinations, non-remittance of pension contributions and the implementation of agreed allowances for FCTA workers.

The unions also complained about poor working conditions and what they described as the administration’s persistent disregard for earlier agreements reached with labour representatives.

In response to the unrest, the FCTA said it had already addressed 10 out of the 14 demands presented by workers and was working to resolve the remaining issues through ongoing dialogue.

The administration said wage awards, hazard and rural allowances had been paid, and that promotion arrears were being processed for payment. It also denied that pension and NHF remittances were solely its responsibility, stating committees had been set up to resolve such concerns.

Despite these assertions, the union maintained that the responses fell short and that the minister had not engaged directly with them, a key demand before ending the strike.