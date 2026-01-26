Access Bank Plc has confirmed readiness to host the second Africa Trade Conference (ATC 2026), aimed at accelerating Africa’s influence in shaping global trade.

This is contained in statement by the bank’s media unit on Sunday.

Roosevelt Ogbonna, Group Managing Director/CEO, said the event, scheduled for 11 March, in South Africa, would help stakeholders build critical trade systems.

Mr Ogbonna described ATC as more than a traditional conference. “Africa is no longer at the margins of global trade conversations. The focus is on execution.

“The Africa Trade Conference is a platform for action. It unites policy makers, capital providers, innovators, and infrastructure leaders to shape Africa’s trade future,” he said.

He said Access Bank connects markets, ideas, and opportunities, helping African businesses move from ambition to impact and local relevance to global competitiveness.

Mr Ogbonna said: “Our footprint across Africa allows us to facilitate cross-border trade, unlock regional value chains, and simplify the complexities of operating across markets.

“Our presence across Africa and key global corridors gives us insight into trade realities and responsibility to design inclusive, scalable solutions. ATC 2026 is part of that.”

According to him, Africa will not be a spectator in remaking global trade.

“We will be one of its architects. ATC 2026 will draw those blueprints,” he said.

The conference will highlight the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), exploring policy harmonisation, infrastructure, digitisation, and innovative financing to unlock trade potential.

Discussions will also cover technology in commerce, sustainable trade practices, market access solutions, and financing models for Africa’s SME and industrial growth.

ATC 2026 will gather policymakers, global investors, development finance institutions, multinational corporations, and African business leaders, creating a curated ecosystem of influence and action.

The event’s theme is: ‘Turning Vision into Velocity: Building Africa’s Trade Ecosystem for Real-World Impact.’

(NAN)