Leading pan-African investment company, Heirs Holdings, has announced the appointment of Obinna Ufudo and Sola Yomi-Ajayi as Non-Executive Directors.

The new directors bring extensive expertise in finance, energy, governance, and global markets and their appointments demonstrate Heirs Holdings’ ongoing commitment to strong corporate governance.

Sola Yomi-Ajayi has over 30 years of experience in financial services, governance, regulatory engagement, and enterprise risk management. She previously served as an Executive Director of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) and was CEO for UBA’s International Business, as well as Country CEO for UBA America.

She also sits on the boards of UBA United Kingdom (UK), the Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU) and is a member of the OECD Blue Dot Network Executive Consultation Group. She was previously a member of the Sub-Saharan Africa Advisory Committee of the US Export-Import Bank (US EXIM) and on the Board of Trustees of the Institute of International Banking (USA).

She holds a Masters in Business Administration degree from the Aberdeen Business School, Robert Gordon University. She is a Fellow of the Chartered Management Institute (UK) and a member of the Association of MBAs. Additionally, she holds a Corporate Governance Certificate from the Wharton Business School, University of Pennsylvania and, a Leadership Certificate from the Harvard Business School.

Obinna Ufudo brings over 30 years of leadership experience across banking, investment, energy, and corporate transformation, having previously served as Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer at Heirs Holdings.

He served as President and Group CEO of Transnational Corporation of Nigeria (Transcorp), where he led a successful turnaround and executed the landmark acquisition of the Ughelli Power Plant.

He is aso the Founder and Chairman of Atiat Leasing Limited and Co-Founder and Chairman of LoanBook Limited. Obinna holds advanced executive and postgraduate qualifications from the Wharton School (AMP), University of Reading (M.Sc., Chevening Scholar), and IESE Business School (Executive MBA).

He is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria.

Commenting on the appointments, Heirs Holdings Founder and Group Chair, Tony Elumelu, said: “We are pleased to welcome Obinna Ufudo and Sola Yomi-Ajayi to the Board of Heirs Holdings. Both Obinna and Sola are role models for Africapitalism. Their depth of experience and track records will further support our leadership in Pan African proprietary investment; together, they bring highly relevant experience for our portfolio development.”

Heirs Holdings is a leading pan-African investment company. Its investment portfolio spans the energy, power, banking, insurance and financial services, technology, real estate, hospitality and healthcare sectors, operating in twenty-four countries worldwide.

Heirs Holdings is inspired by Africapitalism, the belief that the private sector is the key enabler of economic and social wealth creation in Africa. Driven by this philosophy, Heirs Holdings invests for the long-term, bringing strategic capital, sector expertise, a track record of business success, and operational excellence, to its portfolio companies.