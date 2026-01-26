The Minister of State for Works, Bello Goronyo, has expressed dissatisfaction with the slow pace of the Zaria–Sheme Road project after inspecting the construction from Sheme, Katsina State, on Sunday in Kaduna.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the project forms part of the dualisation of the Zaria-Funtua-Sokoto road in Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara and Sokoto states, a vast route executed by no fewer than four various contractors across the states.

Mr Goronyo explained that Mothercat Nigeria Limited was handling phases one and two from Sheme to Zaria, while CBC covered about 105 kilometres to Talatan Mafara in Zamfara.

He said Triacta was working from Talatan Mafara to Gusau in Zamfara, while Setraco handles the section from Gusau to Sheme.

At the Zaria–Sheme axis, the minister, however, praised Mothercat for delivering durable, high-quality work but described the project’s pace as unacceptable, despite the corridor’s complexity.

He said that completion rose from seven per cent during his last visit in 2025 to 17 per cent currently, stressing that such progress fell short of the government’s expectations.

Mr Goronyo said the inspection was conducted on President Bola Tinubu’s directive through the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, alongside directors who assessed projects along the corridor.

While acknowledging the contractors’ challenges, he warned that excuses would not be tolerated and directed Mothercat to accelerate work to meet the agreed timelines.

The minister said the contractor promised to complete 21 kilometres on both lanes by March and about 98 kilometres within the next 11 to 12 months.

He emphasised that the assurances would be enforced by the ministry.

The minister added that controllers would remain on site and submit daily or monthly reports to the appropriate director at the ministry.

“This will be to ensure that if there is any infraction, we will come back here to do the needful,” he said.

During his inspection along the Triacta corridor, Mr Goronyo said they restricted the company to about 37 kilometres along Maru to Zamfara.

He said both sides of the remaining sections would be reassigned to another contractor to ensure quality and timely delivery.

Mr Goronyo reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to infrastructure.

He thanked Mr Tinubu, Mr Umahi, ministry staffers, controllers, and the media for keeping the public updated on the road project’s progress.

He urged the contractors to maintain the damaged sections so that the existing roads could be maintained to ease motorists’ movements.

Earlier, briefing the minister, Ziad Karam, the project manager of Mothercat Nigeria Limited, which is handling the Zaria-Funtua-Sheme road, highlighted their challenges to include a substantial increase in the prices of materials and Naira depreciation.

He added that the approval of rescoping phase 1, outstanding compensation, and the right-of-way at km 9 were also among the challenges.

