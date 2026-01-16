International Breweries Plc (IBPLC) has announced the appointment of Nicholas Kade as the its new Managing Director, effective 1 March.

The company made the disclosure in a statement signed by its Company Secretary, Temitope Oluwatosin, on Thursday in Lagos.

It said the development was due to the transition of its current Managing Director, Carlos Coutino, to another leadership position in its parent company, Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev).

The statement noted that Carlos Coutino had an impactful eight-year journey in Nigeria, having joined International Breweries in 2018 as the National Sales/Trade Marketing Director.

It said he played a critical role in guiding the organisation through some of its most pivotal periods.

“Rising rapidly through the commercial function, he was appointed as the Managing Director and Business Unit President on January 1, 2023, a role in which his impact became especially profound.

“Under his leadership, the company recorded its highest ever sales volume and market share and achieved profitability after about six years of the business’ restructuring,” it read.

Beyond commercial achievements, the statement noted that Mr Coutino led the reshaping of AB InBev’s digital landscape in Nigeria by championing a best-in-class digital product developed with exceptional local talent.

It expressed International Breweries Plc’s appreciation for his outstanding performance in Nigeria and wished him the best in his future endeavours.

The statement described IBPLC’s new Managing Director, Nicholas Kade, as a senior commercial leader with over 15 years experience, driving growth and transformation across Africa.

It said that prior to his appointment, Kade served as the Sales Director of International Breweries Plc, responsible for national sales strategy, commercial execution, and performance delivery in a high-growth, complex market.

“Mr Kade joined AB InBev through a highly competitive Graduate Management Trainee programme, providing a strong foundation in end-to-end commercial leadership.

“He progressed through multiple Commercial Director roles in South Africa, with accountability for sales strategy, revenue growth, route-to-market execution, and leadership of large, diverse teams across regions.

“He has a track record of leading customer experience transformation, business enablement implementation and delivering sustainable commercial results,” it read. (NAN)