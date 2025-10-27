Nigeria’s telecoms company ntel will re-enter the nation’s telecommunications market in the first quarter of 2026, according to its Chief Executive Officer, Soji Maurice-Diya.

Mr Maurice-Diya, who leads NatCom Development & Investment Limited (trading as ntel), made the announcement at the latest edition of the Technology Times Thought Leadership Series held in Lagos.

He said the company’s comeback would be guided by a new strategy positioning it as a “digital-first, infrastructure-light” mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), focused on innovation, inclusion, and sustainability.

“We are returning to serve a new generation of Nigerians who value innovation, efficiency, and authenticity in their digital experience,” Mr. Maurice-Diya said. “Our strategy is built around focus, speed, and value creation.”

Ntel vs industry outlook

Mr Maurice-Diya described Nigeria’s telecommunications industry as mature and competitive but said it is entering a new phase that requires innovation to sustain growth. He argued that future opportunities would come not from expanding basic connectivity but from developing digital services that build on it.

“The next wave will not come from connectivity alone—it will come from what we build on top of connectivity,” he said. “It’s time to innovate, not just interconnect.”

The ntel chief commended the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for maintaining regulatory stability and investor confidence. However, he urged policymakers to adopt more flexible frameworks that encourage experimentation and innovation.

“Telecoms is no longer a siloed industry,” he said. “It underpins commerce, healthcare, education, and governance. Regulation must evolve to reflect that interdependence.”

He also called for more predictable spectrum management, infrastructure-sharing arrangements, and incentives that enable smaller and virtual operators to thrive without heavy capital costs.

Mr Maurice-Diya noted that while broadband penetration continues to grow, connectivity remains uneven between urban and rural areas. He said ntel sees this as an opportunity to deploy new delivery models that combine renewable power and localised infrastructure.

“We must power digital inclusion with sustainability, not subsidy,” he said. “The rural opportunity is immense, but to unlock it, we need smarter, more localised models of broadband delivery.”

He commended ongoing federal broadband initiatives and described access to reliable internet as “the foundation of opportunity” in the digital economy.

The ntel CEO said Nigeria’s telecoms growth must be matched by investment in local skills and innovation. He pointed to the federal government’s Three Million Technical Talent (3MTT) programme as a positive step and encouraged private sector partnerships to expand digital training and entrepreneurship.

“Local content is not just about being Nigerian—it’s about being capable,” he said.

Ntel’s New Business Model

Mr Maurice-Diya said ntel’s re-entry would rely on a partnership-driven model rather than building extensive new infrastructure. The company plans to use wholesale network agreements and spectrum-sharing deals to offer affordable data and digital services.

“Success in modern telecoms is not about how much spectrum you own—it’s about how intelligently you use it,” he said.

He added that the brand’s focus would be on youth-driven digital inclusion, affordable connectivity, and services that bridge the innovation gap across Nigeria.

Mr Maurice-Diya emphasised that long-term investment in telecoms requires predictable policy and regulatory stability.

He called for stronger coordination among key government agencies, including the Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, the NCC, NITDA, and the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Analysts say ntel’s planned return could boost competition in Nigeria’s telecoms industry, which is seeing increasing convergence between telecommunications, fintech, and digital services.

Mr Maurice-Diya said ntel aims to play a meaningful role in that transformation.

“Our goal is to become a symbol of renewal in Nigeria’s telecoms journey,” he said. “We want ntel to be remembered as a company that helped redefine what it means to be connected in Africa’s largest digital market.”