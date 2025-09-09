The Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) on Monday said 40 countries have indicated interest in participating in the 2025 Abuja International Trade Fair (AITF).

The ACCI President, Emeka Obegolu, disclosed this at a press briefing in Abuja on Monday.

Mr Obegolu explained that the AITF scheduled for between 25 September to 6 October at the Abuja Trade and Convention Centre is a prestigious multi-sectoral event in Nigeria that continues to expand its scope and influence.

Speaking with journalists, he said the 20th edition of the AITF is expected to attract significant international participation, with diplomatic representation from 40 countries and business exhibitions from around 20 countries.

“We have diplomatic representation from about 40 countries that indicated interest, business representation from about 20 countries have already taken off boots and they are willing to participate actively with the products and services from their member countries in this 20th edition of the AITF,” Mr Obegolu said.

Mr Obegolu, represented by Aliyu Idi Hong, the ACCI 2nd deputy president and chairman of the AITF explained that this edition is a historic milestone, not just another fair, but a celebration of 20 years of sustained excellence, innovation, and economic impact.

“Over two decades, the AITF has evolved from a promising local exhibition into Nigeria’s largest and most influential multi-sectoral trade fair, recognised across Africa as a leading platform for trade, investment, innovation, and economic diplomacy,” he said.

He said the 20th edition of the Fair with the theme “Sustainability: Consumption, Incentives, and Taxation,” underscores the country’s commitment to tackling pressing economic and environmental challenges.

“As Nigeria’s economy continues to grow, we must ensure that this growth is sustainable, inclusive, and driven by innovation. This year’s Fair will bring together policymakers, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and development partners to examine how consumption patterns, incentives, and taxation can be aligned to drive responsible production, investment, and environmental stewardship, in line with the c’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” he added.

According to him, the AITF is expected to attract over 100,000 participants across 12 days, including representatives from government agencies, multinational corporations, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), diplomatic missions, and development partners.

“A major highlight of the 20th AITF will be the launch of BABA fest (Buy Africa, Build Africa), an initiative of the ACCI to promote African products and services within the continent and globally.

“BABA fest will celebrate Africa’s creativity, talent, and entrepreneurial energy. BABA fest is more than a festival; it is a call to action for Africans to trade with Africa, invest in Africa, and build Africa,” he said.

Mr Obegolu called on business leaders, policy makers, investors, innovators, and the general public to participate in this milestone event.

“From the heart of Nigeria’s capital, the AITF continues to be a meeting point for ideas, brands, and opportunities. This edition is a strategic platform for business leaders seeking investment and market expansion; government agencies driving policy and economic growth; international partners exploring trade and investment prospects and SMEs seeking visibility, financing, and partnerships.

“I extend a warm invitation to all stakeholders, the government, private sector, development partners, media, and the public, to join us in making the 20th AITF a defining event that will help shape a sustainable and prosperous economic future for Nigeria and Africa,” he added.