First HoldCo Plc has announced that executive director and chief financial officer Oyewale Ariyibi will retire on 15 August, ahead of the end of his current contract.

This was announced in a disclosure signed by the company secretary, Adewale Arogundade, on Tuesday.

Mr Ariyibi joined First HoldCo in September 2013 as the pioneer head of the finance department. He was promoted to general manager and appointed chief financial officer in 2016.

He helped strengthen the company’s financial controls, strategy, and corporate planning during his tenure.

He has been widely recognised for his expertise in capital management, financial accounting, regulatory reporting, operational risk management, and compliance.

With more than 30 years of professional experience across banking, finance, tax management, and consulting, Ariyibi has served in senior management roles at several leading organisations, including Ernst & Young, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Standard Chartered Bank, and Transnational Corporation of Nigeria, where he was also CFO.

The board of First HoldCo expressed gratitude for Mr Ariyibi’s dedicated service, saying “the Board appreciates his meritorious service to the Group and wishes him success in his future endeavours.”

Mr Ariyibi holds a Bachelor’s degree in Microbiology from the University of Ilorin and a Master of Business Administration in Marketing from the University of Lagos.

He is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and an associate of several professional institutes. He has also completed advanced executive management programmes at the Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University.