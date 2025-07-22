The mining & quarrying sector contributed 4.38 per cent to the overall GDP in the first quarter of 2025, lower than the 5.47 per cent contributions recorded in the same quarter of 2024, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said in its latest GDP report on Monday.

However, this contribution is higher than the 3.50 per cent recorded in the previous quarter.

“The mining & quarrying sector contributed 4.38 per cent to the overall GDP in the first quarter of 2025, lower than the contributions recorded in the 2024 first quarter at 5.47 per cent and higher than the previous quarter at 3.50 per cent,” the NBS said.

In real terms, the bureau said the mining and quarrying sector grew by 2.97 per cent (year-on-year) in the first quarter of 2025. Compared to the same quarter of 2024 and the fourth quarter of 2024, it was lower by 4.38 percentage points and lower by 0.18 percentage points, respectively.

“Quarter-on-quarter, the growth rate recorded was 12.00 per cent during the quarter. The contribution of mining and quarrying to real GDP in the quarter under review stood at 4.22 per cent, lower than the rate of 4.23 per cent recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2024 and higher than the 3.02 per cent recorded in the fourth quarter of 2024,” it said.

The report noted that the mining & quarrying sector consists of crude petroleum and natural gas, coal mining, metal ores, quarrying, and other minerals sub-activities.

According to the bureau, this sector grew nominally by -5.33 per cent (year-on-year) in Q1 2025.

It explained that metal ore activity exhibited the highest growth rate of all the sub-activities at 83.55 per cent, followed by quarrying and other mining activity at 56.13 per cent.

“Crude petroleum and natural gas were the main contributors to the sector with a weight of 89.16 per cent in Q1 2025. Comparing Q1 2025’s rate of growth relative to Q1 2024 and Q4 2024 growth rates, there was a decrease of 26.50 percentage points and a decrease of 64.82 percentage points, respectively,” it said.

