Nigeria’s “Mission X” has roared into the semi-finals of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), with the Super Falcons now standing just two matches away from reclaiming the continental crown.

But first, they must overcome their fiercest rivals, South Africa’s Banyana Banyana, in a much-anticipated last-four showdown tonight at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium, Casablanca.

With a legacy of dominance and a rich, often fiery history between them, this semi-final isn’t just about reaching the final; it’s about settling the score in a rivalry that has become the heartbeat of women’s football on the continent.

Nigeria’s relentless run: Falcons flying on all fronts

The Super Falcons have lived up to the billing in amazing fashion. In the quarter-finals, they smashed Zambia 5-0 in a ruthless display of superiority that extended their perfect record of reaching the semi-finals in every WAFCON edition since the tournament’s inception in 1998.

Their mission, tagged “Mission X”, is a clear statement of intent: to win a record-extending 10th title. And so far, their campaign has combined experience, flair, and cold-blooded finishing.

Rivalry renewed: Falcons vs Banyana, Africa’s defining duel

Tonight’s clash in Casablanca is more than just a semi-final; it’s a battle for supremacy between two giants who have defined the evolution of African women’s football.

And while Nigeria’s dominance in the head-to-head stakes remains intact, South Africa have grown into formidable challengers over the years.

In 25 previous meetings, the Super Falcons have won 15 times, drawn 6, and lost 4 to Banyana. The WAFCON-specific tally reads Nigeria 6 wins, South Africa 3, with one draw; the 2018 final, which Nigeria won on penalties.

Despite Nigeria’s historical edge, the gap has narrowed in recent years. South Africa claimed victory over Nigeria at WAFCON 2022 (2-1, group stage) and went on to win the tournament, finally breaking their title drought after decades of heartbreak.

Casablanca showdown: The road to the final runs through Nigeria

While Banyana Banyana may enter the game as defending champions, the Super Falcons carry the momentum and the hunger.

They reminded Africa of their firepower with that five-goal massacre of Zambia in the quarter-finals, while usual suspects like Rasheedat Ajibade and Asisat Oshoala have just one goal between them, forward Chinwendu Ihezuo continues to shine with three goals, one behind tournament joint-leaders Ghizlane Chebbak (Morocco) and Nguenar Ndiaye (Senegal).

Remarkably, the Super Falcons are still unbeaten and yet to concede a goal at this WAFCON, with three wins and a draw in four games.

The Nigerian ladies hope to continue their fine form with a massive win without conceding again against a massive rival who had a fine start but wobbled midway, but are still standing firm at the semi-finals.

A history stained in dominance, drama and roars

Nigeria’s superiority in the rivalry was unquestioned for nearly two decades. It took South Africa 17 years after their first meeting in 1995 to register a win over Nigeria, a narrow 1-0 victory at the 2012 WAFCON in Equatorial Guinea. By then, they had endured painful defeats in major competitions, including a 2-0 loss at the 2000 WAFCON, a 5-0 rout in 2002, a 1-0 defeat in the 2003 All-Africa Games, and a 1-0 WAFCON exit in 2008. There were also two-legged losses in Olympic qualifiers in 2004 and 2008, and a 4-0 thumping in the 2007 All-Africa Games.

South Africa have since clawed their way into relevance, and their most symbolic breakthrough came in 2018.

They beat Nigeria 1-0 in the group stage in Ghana, only to fall short in the final, losing to the Falcons in a dramatic penalty shootout after a goalless draw.

They finally climbed the mountain in 2022, beating Nigeria 2-1 in the group stage and winning their first-ever WAFCON title by defeating hosts Morocco in the final.

Both teams reached the Round of 16 at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, but Nigeria stole the global spotlight.

The Falcons played with swagger and steel, beating co-hosts Australia 3-2 in Brisbane and exiting the tournament undefeated in regulation time against England.

That World Cup grit is showing again here in Morocco. And with a place in the final at stake, expect the Super Falcons to bring everything they’ve got.

Final Word

While history is on the Super Falcons’ side and momentum in their boots, South Africa are hoping to prove their 2022 triumph was no accident.

“Nigeria is a familiar team that we’ve played against over the last couple of years,” said Banyana Banyana Coach Desire Ellis as quoted by SAFA Media.

” Though it’s a different coach and some new players, but it’s the same Nigeria and they have the quality. We have to be on top of our game to make sure we get over the hurdle.

For coach Justin Madugu, while South Africa are a formidable team, they are also beatable.

“Yes, South Africa have not lost a game within regulation time since 2016. Like we said, records are meant to be broken. No matter how long it takes, one day it will be broken, and we are hoping that by Tuesday, by the grace of God, that record will no longer exist,” Madugu said during the pre-match interview.

Match details

Nigeria vs South Africa

Stage: WAFCON 2025 Semi-Final

Venue: Larbi Zaouli Stadium, Casablanca

Date: Tuesday, 22 July

Time: 17:00 hrs

Let the giants collide!

