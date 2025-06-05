Nigerian soldiers have repelled two terrorist attacks in the Buratai area of Biu Local Government Area and Mallam Fatori in Abadam Local Government Area of Borno State.
The two attacks happened on Thursday morning.
Reuben Kovangiya, an army captain and spokesperson of Operation Hadin Kai, a military counter-insurgency operation in the North-east, said gallant Nigerian troops subdued the insurgents.
According to the officer, troops found the lifeless bodies of terrorists and recovered “assorted arms and ammunition” after the encounter, adding that troops continued to comb the general area.
|
In Mallam Fatori, Boko Haram terrorists attempted to attack a troops’ location from multiple fronts.
However, the alert troops foiled the attack, forcing the insurgents to flee. With support from the Air Component’s air platforms, the troops pursued the fleeing retreating terrorists for hours.
Mr Kovangiya said many insurgents fell in the confrontation, while the survivors suffered gunshot wounds.
He said troops recovered an undisclosed number of AK-47 Rifles, General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMG), Rocket Propelled Guns (RPG), and other equipment.
Mr Kovangiya said operations continued in the area, with air support from the Air Component and the Nigerian Army Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Command.
The officer said Operation Hadin Kai was committed to ending terrorism and restoring peace in the Nigerian North-east.
‘The repulsion of these attacks represents a victory for the Nigerian military in its fight against insurgency,’ he said.
