President Bola Tinubu has condemned the violent attack that claimed 52 lives in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State, vowing that the assailants will face severe punishment.

The president said this in a statement signed by his aide, Bayo Onanuga.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that terrorists invaded six villages — Ruwi, Mangor, Daffo, Manguna, Hurti, and Tadai — in Bokkos LGA, killing and razing houses including foodstuffs.

Those killed in the raids include five minors who were burnt to ashes, according to the chairperson of the Bokkos Cultural Development Council (BCDC), Farmasum Fuddang.

Although the Plateau Police Command is yet to issue an official statement on the attack, the state government said some suspects had been arrested by security agents deployed to the area.

Mr Tinubu extended his condolences to the families of those killed in the attacks.

“The report of another violent attack in communities in Plateau State by mindless gunmen saddens me,” Mr Tinubu said. “The latest attacks on defenceless citizens are unacceptable. I have directed security agencies to hunt down the attackers, and they will face severe punishment when apprehended.”

Amnesty International, in a statement posted on Facebook, had called on the Nigerian authorities to “end bloodshed” in the North-central state.

The group estimated that 1,336 people were killed between December 2023 and February 2024 in the resurgence of violence in places like Mangu, Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi LGAs.

In early 2023, climate change-induced violence erupted in Mangu, pitting the Fulani herding and Mwaghavul farming communities against each other. More than 300 people died in the violence, according to an investigation by WikkiTimes, a grassroots newspaper in neighbouring Bauchi State.

The Mangu violence was followed by the 2023 Christmas Eve attack in Bokkos. The violence later escalated to Barkin Ladi.

However, Mr Tunubu noted that the “intermittent attacks should have no place in our country at a time when we are working so hard to restore peace and order in all parts of our country.”

“This unfortunate incident will never dampen and slow us down in our duty to protect every Nigerian citizen. Instead, we will work harder to exterminate forces of evil wherever they are lurking in our country,” he added.

He also commiserated with the Government of Plateau State and Governor Caleb Mutfwang, urging the affected communities to cooperate with the authorities and security agencies by volunteering information to catch the perpetrators and secure their communities.

The president, therefore, assured Governor Mutfwang of his support in ending the spate of wanton bloodletting on the Plateau.

He directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to work with state authorities to provide necessary support to the victims and bring immediate relief to the affected communities and those wounded during the attacks.

NEMA will work closely with the state to ensure that affected communities rebuild and recover, he said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims’ families and all those affected by this senseless violence. No community should have to endure such tragedy,” the President said, adding Nigerians “must unite to foster peace and stability. I urge all citizens—regardless of ethnic, religious, or political affiliations—to uphold the shared humanity that binds us all, embrace peace and reject retaliation.”

