Equinix Inc., the world’s digital infrastructure company, has officially opened its latest data centre expansion in Lagos.
Called LG2.3, the facility will support Nigeria’s growing digital transformation efforts, providing colocation and secure interconnection solutions which will empower businesses across the region.
It also signifies Equinix’s unwavering dedication to advancing Nigeria’s position in the global digital economy, reinforcing the company’s commitment to the region.
As part of the inauguration, Bruce Owen, President of EMEA at Equinix, and other Equinix executives led the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the newly expanded site. In addition to an official visit to the Governor of Lagos State, Equinix hosted an exclusive customer engagement event, bringing together key customers and partners from Nigeria’s business and technology sectors. Attendees discussed shared successes and Equinix’s role in facilitating digital transformation while also connecting directly with Bruce Owen for insights into how Equinix’s solutions drive innovation and business agility in the region.
|
Equinix executives also participated in a tree-planting ceremony, symbolising Equinix’s continued investment in sustainable initiatives across the globe and highlighting the company’s broader goal of reducing its carbon footprint while supporting greener practices worldwide.
Speaking about the expansion, Bruce Owen, President of EMEA at Equinix, said, “Nigeria is a crucial market for Equinix. Today’s opening is a clear demonstration of our continued commitment to invest and grow digital infrastructure that will benefit the many thousands of businesses in Nigeria and on the continent as a whole. I am deeply encouraged by the enthusiastic partnerships and innovations emerging from this dynamic region, which continue to inspire our commitment to Nigeria’s digital and sustainable future.”
ALSO READ: Amsterdam Internet Exchange partners Equinix’s MainData to launch neutral internet exchange services in Lagos
Adding to this, Wole Abu, Managing Director of Equinix West Africa, highlighted the critical role of data centres in driving economic growth, stating, “Data centres continue to play a pivotal role in driving economic development in Nigeria, serving as critical infrastructure that supports digital transformation and economic growth. As governments and enterprises increasingly acknowledge their significance, global demand for data centre capacity is poised to rise. While Africa’s demand for data solutions is still evolving compared to more mature markets, the continent is demonstrating strong potential for digital adoption and innovation. To meet this growing need, Equinix is actively advancing three major data centre projects in Nigeria, with future expansion plans for Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, and South Africa.”
Equinix says it remains steadfast in its mission to enable secure, scalable, and sustainable digital growth for economies across the world.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999