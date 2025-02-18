The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) says it has amended the order on unauthorised access, meter tampering, and by-pass to replace Order NERC/REG/41/2017.

The commission stated this on Tuesday in a notice signed by both Sanusi Garba and Dafe Akpeneye, the chairman and commissioner for legal, licensing and compliance at the commission, respectively.

The notice kicks off with effect from 22 January.

The commission said that the former Order NERC/REG/41/2017 was issued by the NERC on 6 December, 2017.

It said that the amendment aligns with the Electricity Act 2023 and the Customer Protection Regulations (CPR) 2023.

This allows Distribution Companies (DisCos) to disconnect unauthorised connections without notice and prescribe reconnection conditions.

“The Commission is required by section 34 (1) (b) of the Electricity Act 2023 (EA) to maximise access to electricity services, by promoting and facilitating customer connection to distribution systems in both rural and urban areas.

“The commission is further empowered by section 226 of the Act to make regulations on all matters which are required to give effect to the Act.

“Pursuant to the above, the Customer Protection Regulations (”CPR”) 2023 came into effect and prescribed how DisCos should connect their customers to electricity distribution networks, ‘’ it said.

The commission said that the CPR authorised DisCos to disconnect any unauthorised connections to the distribution network, which include customers’ formalisation of electricity supply arrangements to the satisfaction of the DisCo.

ALSO READ: NERC warns DisCos against forcing customers to pay for meter replacement

“Payment of approved reconnection costs to the DisCo or entering into an agreement for the payment of reconnection costs, ‘’ it said.

According to the commision, the order aims to reduce unauthorised access to electricity, meter tampering, and by-pass and establish transparent reconnection guidelines to ensure compliance.

(NAN)

