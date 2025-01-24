The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) announced on Friday that it has restored full bulk power to its 132/33kV Apo transmission substation.
The TCN General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, said in a statement that the power restoration took effect on Thursday, 23 January.
Earlier this month, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) announced that many parts of the Nigerian capital would be without electricity for 16 days.
The AEDC said there would be a power interruption between 6 and 21 January in some parts of Abuja due to the relocation of transmission infrastructure by the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA).
|
Following the announcement, the TCN announced a planned electricity rationing exercise in some parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Nasarawa due to the road dualisation project.
In its statement on Friday, TCN said the power restoration follows the successful relocation of eight 132kV and 33kV towers along the Kukwaba/Apo 132kV line (Southern Expressway route), necessitated by the FCDA road dualisation project along the Apo axis.
“The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) is pleased to announce the restoration of full bulk power to its 132/33kV Apo Transmission Substation, effective Thursday, 23 January,” Ms Mbah said.
She explained that the two-week relocation work, which commenced on 6 January, involved dismantling and reconstructing the towers, as well as restringing power cables.
With the restoration of full bulk power, she said Abuja distribution company (DisCo) can now provide regular electricity supply from the substation to its customers in the affected areas, ending the previous load rationing.
“TCN appreciates the patience and understanding of the affected electricity consumers during this period,” she added.
