A tragic road accident on the Batati/Lanle road in Niger State has claimed the lives of eight farmers.

The accident involved a head-on collision between a Toyota Corolla car and a tanker trailer.

It occurred at 8 p.m. on Monday when the Toyota Corolla, attempting to overtake another vehicle, collided with the tanker heading to Lagos to load fuel.

The victims, identified as farmers who had relocated from Niger Zone B to Dasu village in Lavun Local Government Area due to insecurity, were crushed in the crash.

A witness, who requested anonymity, described the scene as harrowing.

“It was a terrible sight. All the victims were men of different age groups, and their bodies were crushed beyond recognition. Road Safety (FRSC) needs to caution drivers about over-speeding and reckless overtaking on our roads,” the witness said.

Mohammed Sanusi, the Assistant Commander of the Road Transport Employers’ Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), Kutigi Branch, confirmed the incident.

“I was shocked by what I saw. The bodies were in a terrible state. Tears ran uncontrollably down my face. May God Almighty forgive their shortcomings,” Mr Sanusi lamented.

He commended the swift efforts of personnel from the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the Red Cross, and RTEAN in evacuating the victims.

Their remains were buried in Dasu village on Tuesday.

As of the time of filing this report, there were no official statements from the Niger State Government, the State Police Command, or the Federal Road Safety Corps regarding the tragic accident.

