Guinness Nigeria has appointed Olukemi Ogunsakin as its new Head of Corporate Communications, Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility.

The company announced the appointment on Tuesday via LinkedIn, describing Ms Ogunsakin as a communications and corporate affairs professional with more than 14 years of experience spanning corporate communications, sustainability and stakeholder engagement.

Reacting to her appointment, Ms Ogunsakin said joining Guinness Nigeria was an opportunity to contribute to a company focused on creating “lasting value for people, communities, and the planet.”

She said the company’s Build for More ambition showed an understanding that long-term growth must be responsible, inclusive and sustainable, adding that Guinness Nigeria had continued to demonstrate that strong brands are built not only on performance, “but on purpose.”

Ms Ogunsakin said she looked forward to working with teams and partners to deepen impact, strengthen trust and help shape a future where business success and societal progress advance together.

Before joining Guinness Nigeria, Ms Ogunsakin was Corporate Communications Manager at Rite Foods Limited from April to December 2025, where she handled communications and crisis management.

She previously worked at Coca-Cola HBC for three years, holding several roles. She served as Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Lead from April 2022 to March 2025, with responsibility for internal and external communications and sustainability.

She also served as Acting Corporate Communications Manager between August 2022 and August 2023.

From March 2024 to March 2025, she was Regional Corporate Affairs and Community Partnerships Manager for Lagos and the West in an acting capacity, overseeing government relations and community engagement.