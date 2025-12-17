Seplat Energy Plc has appointed Saidu Aliyu Mohammed and Larry Ettah as independent non-executive directors, effective from 1 January 2026, as the company moves to strengthen its board and corporate governance.

This is contained in a disclosure signed by its secretary, Edith Onwuchekwa, on Wednesday.

The appointments followed the resignation in April of Bello Rabiu and Babs Omotowa, who left the Seplat board after being appointed to the NNPC Limited board by President Bola Tinubu.

Seplat said the new directors were selected through its board succession plan to fill the vacancies created by the exits.

Mr Mohammed is a seasoned oil and gas executive with over 37 years of experience, particularly in natural gas development, commercialisation, and infrastructure.

He previously served as Group Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer, Gas and Power, at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, where he helped shape key gas policies and frameworks, including the Gas Master Plan, the Gas Network Code, and aspects of the Petroleum Industry Act.

He also played a central role in the delivery of major gas infrastructure projects such as the Escravos–Lagos Pipeline Expansion, the Ajaokuta–Kaduna–Kano gas pipeline and Nigeria LNG Train 7.

He has held several senior leadership roles, including managing director of the Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company and the Nigerian Gas Company, and has chaired the boards of strategic gas and energy firms.

Mr Ettah is a veteran business leader with nearly four decades of corporate experience. He spent 30 years at UAC of Nigeria Plc, rising to the position of Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, a role he held from 2007 to 2018.

During his tenure, he led major restructuring efforts, forged partnerships with global companies and oversaw acquisitions that repositioned the conglomerate for long-term growth.

After retiring from UAC, Mr Ettah founded Barracuda Capital Partners in 2018, where he serves as executive chairman.

He currently sits on several boards, including as a founding director of Coronation Merchant Bank and a non-executive director of Mixta Africa, and has advised companies across the consumer goods and financial services sectors.

Commenting on the appointments, Seplat’s chairman, Udoma Udoma, said the new directors brought complementary strengths to the board, combining deep industry expertise with strong business leadership.

He said the company looked forward to their contributions as it pursued its strategic growth objectives.

Seplat Energy is one of Nigeria’s leading indigenous energy companies, with operations spanning oil, gas and power.