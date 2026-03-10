Security agencies responsible for airport operations in Nigeria have pledged to collaborate with the Ogun State Government to ensure seamless Hajj operations at the Gateway International Airport in Iperu-Remo.

The commitment was made on Monday during a strategic security meeting between representatives of the state government and key security agencies at the airport located in Ikenne Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking at the meeting, the Ogun State Commissioner for Transportation, Gbenga Dairo, said the airport possesses the required infrastructure, facilities and management capacity to handle Hajj operations. He added that the facility has also been recognised by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority for the purpose.

According to him, the airport forms a key component of the state government’s economic development agenda and has positioned Ogun State prominently on the global aviation map.

Mr Dairo affirmed that the airport is fully prepared for Hajj operations, noting that the NCAA had already certified the facility for domestic commercial flights after granting all necessary approvals.

“The intention is for Hajj operations to take place at Gateway International Airport this year. Representatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Customs Service, the Department of State Services and the NCAA are here to outline the minimum requirements for a successful operation and assess the facilities available at the airport,” he said.

He added that the agencies expressed satisfaction with the infrastructure and management capacity in place to support the operations.

“We have assured them that the state government is ready to provide everything required to ensure seamless operations for pilgrims and for the benefit of the state and the country,” he said.

The commissioner further disclosed that a temporary camp would be established to process about 500 pilgrims expected to depart from the airport for the pilgrimage to the Holy Land.

Also speaking, the Consultant to the Gateway International Airport, Dapo Olumide, said the airport, which has already commenced commercial flight operations, is equipped with modern facilities capable of handling different categories of aircraft.

He noted that security agencies would advise the state government on additional measures required to ensure successful Hajj operations, particularly as the NCAA has fully licensed the airport for such activities.

According to him, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria had earlier approved the airport for Hajj operations after inspecting its facilities, while the Ogun State Muslim Welfare Board is making arrangements to airlift pilgrims to the Holy Land through the airport.

Equally speaking, Uyiekpen Asuen of the NCAA confirmed that the airport meets the required operational standards, having received the necessary permits to commence commercial flights. He added that the facility is among the 17 airports across the country designated for Hajj operations.

Representatives of various security agencies at the meeting also outlined their operational requirements and stressed the importance of strong inter-agency collaboration to ensure smooth Hajj operations.

Agencies represented included the Nigeria Customs Service, Nigeria Immigration Service, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nigeria Police Force, Amotekun Corps, Fire Service, Department of State Services, Port Health Services, and officials of the Federal Ministry of Health.