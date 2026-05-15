The 26th edition of the Milo Basketball Championship officially got underway with the conclusion of the Savannah Conference regional finals held at the Sani Abacha Indoor Sports Hall in Kano.

The championship opened with remarks delivered by Opeyemi Jaiyeola, Category Development Manager, on behalf of the Category Manager, Gilbert Tweneboah, who reflected on the competition’s growth over the years.

“Since 1999, what started with fewer than 500 schools has grown into a national movement, now engaging over 12,000 schools annually. This growth is not by chance. It’s a result of dedication, consistency, and the belief that every child deserves the opportunity to discover their strength and reach their full potential,” he said.

In the girls’ final, Government Secondary School Zing of Taraba State defeated Government Girls College Unity School, Bauchi, 53-43 in a fiercely contested encounter.

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Zing’s standout performer, Happy Sylvester, delivered an impressive display, scoring 38 points to emerge as the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the girls’ category.

The boys’ final also produced late drama as Family Support Programme, Katsina, edged Government Secondary School Numan, Adamawa State, 64-63 in one of the closest games of the regional finals.

Friday Emmanuel played a decisive role in Katsina’s victory, contributing 22 points to earn the boys’ MVP award.

The regional finals attracted officials and dignitaries from the Kano State Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Youth and Sports, media organisations, representatives of the Olympic Commission, and partners, including the Nigeria School Sport Federation (NSSF), the Nigeria Cricket Support Foundation (NCSF), and FIBA.

With the Savannah Conference concluded, attention now shifts to the Central Region Finals scheduled to be held at the Indoor Sports Hall of Mogadishu Barracks.

Teams from the region will battle for qualification spots to the National Finals in Lagos later in July, as the long-running championship continues its mission to discover and develop young basketball talent across Nigeria.