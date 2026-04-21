Nigeria’s senior women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, will face familiar foes France and South Korea after the official draw for the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2026 placed them in a challenging Group B.

The Nigerian side, currently ranked eighth in the world, will also contend with Hungary in a group that analysts have described as one of the more open pools in the tournament.

For D’Tigress, the draw presents an immediate chance for redemption. The team lost to both France and South Korea during the World Cup Qualifying Tournament in Lyon. They fell 93–86 to France in a closely fought game and also suffered a 77–60 defeat to South Korea less than 24 hours after a dominant opening win against Colombia.

Those results will add extra motivation as Nigeria prepares to face the same opponents again on the global stage.

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The FIBA Women’s World Cup, held every four years, features 16 of the world’s best teams competing for the title. The 2026 edition will take place in Germany from 4 to 13 September.

Group B is headlined by France, ranked second in the world, making them clear favourites to progress. However, Nigeria’s consistent rise in global basketball means they remain strong contenders for a knockout spot. South Korea, ranked 15th, and Hungary, ranked 19th, complete the group.

Elsewhere, hosts Germany headline Group A alongside Spain, Japan, and Mali, while Group C is widely considered the “group of death” with top-five sides Australia and Belgium drawn together. Defending champions the United States, ranked number one, lead Group D, where they will face China, Italy, and Czechia.

Nigeria’s preparations for the tournament have already gathered pace. Under head coach Rena Wakama, D’Tigress recently named a 21-player training camp squad that blends experienced stars with emerging talents. The team is also scheduled to play high-profile friendly matches against WNBA sides, including the Los Angeles Sparks, Minnesota Lynx, and Indiana Fever.

Key players such as Ezinne Kalu, Promise Amukamara, and Victoria Macaulay are expected to form the core of the squad as Nigeria seeks to extend its dominance beyond Africa.

Having established themselves as the continent’s leading force with multiple AfroBasket titles, D’Tigress now face the bigger challenge of translating that success onto the world stage.

With memories of recent defeats still fresh, the upcoming clashes against France and South Korea offer Nigeria not just a path to the knockout rounds, but an opportunity to prove their growth against elite opposition.