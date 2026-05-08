The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) has unveiled a formidable 45-athlete contingent for the 2026 Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) Senior Athletics Championships in Ghana, with world record holder Tobi Amusan leading a star-studded squad that also features sprint sensation Rosemary Chukwuma and explosive speedster Favour Ashe.

The continental championships will take place from 12 to 17 May, at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, where Nigeria will once again seek to assert its dominance as one of Africa’s athletics powerhouses.

Team Nigeria heads into the championships with a balanced mix of proven international stars and rising talents eager to make their mark on the continental stage. The delegation comprises 25 women and 20 men across track and field events, underlining AFN’s commitment to blending experience with youth as the country builds toward future global competitions.

At the heart of the squad is Amusan, Africa’s most decorated female hurdler and the current world record holder in the women’s 100m hurdles. The Nigerian star will spearhead the country’s challenge in her signature event alongside Adaobi Tabugbo and Janet Sunday, as Nigeria targets another dominant outing in the hurdles.

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In the women’s sprint events, Chukwuma headlines the 100m and 4x100m relay squad after establishing herself as one of the continent’s most consistent performers over the last few seasons. She will combine with Miracle Ezechukwu, Maria Thompson Omokwe and Tejiri Ugoh in the relay team as Nigeria looks to reclaim sprint relay supremacy in Africa.

Veteran quarter-miler Patience Okon George will feature in both the women’s 400m and relay events, bringing invaluable championship experience to the team. In the field events, Ruth Usoro will compete in the long jump, while Oyesade Olatoye takes charge in the hammer throw.

Nigeria’s throwing events also boast strong representation, with Obiageri Amaechi leading the discus throw squad, while Jessica Oji and Divine Oladipupo will compete in the shot put.

On the men’s side, Ashe leads a powerful 100m and 4x100m relay unit that includes Enoch Adegoke, Chidera Ezeakor and Tejiri Godwin. The quartet is expected to be among the favourites in the sprint relay event given Nigeria’s rich tradition in short-distance races at the African Championships.

The men’s 200m team will feature Usheoritse Itsekiri alongside Badmus Gafari and James Taiwo Emmanuel, while the 400m and relay pool includes experienced campaigners Emmanuel Ojeli, Samson Nathaniel and Chidi Okezie.

Nigeria’s field event hopes will rest on some of the continent’s most established athletes, including shot put star Chukwuebuka Enekwechi, long jumper Romeo Bernard, decathlete Jami Schlueter and javelin thrower Adams Samuel Kure.

The championship presents another opportunity for Nigeria to reinforce its status as a continental athletics giant after finishing third overall at the last edition in Douala. That outing saw Team Nigeria deliver several podium finishes but ultimately fall short of topping the medals table, a result the AFN will be keen to improve upon in Accra.

Historically, Nigeria has remained one of the dominant forces in African athletics, particularly in sprinting, relays and field events. The country has consistently produced elite athletes capable of competing on both continental and global stages, with Amusan’s world-record exploits further elevating Nigeria’s profile in international athletics.

With established stars, emerging prospects and renewed ambitions, the 2026 CAA Senior Athletics Championships could serve as another defining chapter in Nigeria’s pursuit of African athletics supremacy.