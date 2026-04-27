Emmanuel Benard and Victoria Uduak on Sunday emerged top winners in the men’s and women’s categories at the Akalaka Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) event in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 16 fighters thrilled fans at the Akalaka Spirit of the Warrior showdown at the 21 Arena, National Council for Arts and Culture.

The fight night, tagged ‘Battle of Gwarinpa’, featured bouts in featherweight, bantamweight, lightweight, and strawweight divisions.

The headline bout saw Emmanuel ‘Knockout Machine’ Benard face Yakubu “Black Scorpion” Solomon.

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The co-main event featured Victoria ‘The Hunter’ Uduak against Blessing “Chibok Girl” Shettima.

Benard won the best male fighter award after defeating Solomon by unanimous decision in the -61kg bantamweight bout, adjudged the best fight of the night.

Benard attributed his victory to discipline, strategy, and experience against a determined opponent.

“I stayed focused and trusted my training. My opponent was strong, but strategy made the difference,” he said.

He dedicated the win to his coach and fans who travelled from Lagos.

Uduak won the best female fighter, defeating Shettima by first-round technical knockout (TKO) in the 65kg featherweight division.

Nasirudeen Abdulkareem defeated Sunday George by first-round TKO in the men’s 61kg bantamweight category.

Balikis Quadri beat Cynthia Philips with a rear naked choke in the second round of the women’s -53kg strawweight division.

Michael Dawodu defeated Destiny Ekpo via second-round TKO in the men’s 66kg featherweight division.

Joseph James and David Ezekiel recorded a draw in the men’s 70kg lightweight category after scoring 74 points each.

Christopher Swande submitted Cornelius Godpower via triangle choke in the men’s 60kg bantamweight category.

Peter Onuh defeated Goodluck Opara by first-round TKO in the men’s 67kg featherweight division.

President of Akalaka, Ebere Benard, said the event promotes youth development and discipline.

He said MMA helps redirect youths from social vices to productive ventures.

Mr Benard, also Nigeria Mixed Martial Arts Federation (NMMAF) Youth Development Director, said the platform discovers and nurtures talent.

He said the initiative provides exposure and opportunities for fighters to compete at higher levels.

Mr Benard urged youths to reflect deeply on life and self-awareness.

He said martial arts promote honour, restraint, discipline, and peace beyond competition.

He decried insecurity and violence, calling for collective action.

“These challenges affect families and communities,” he said.

He urged leaders to embrace dialogue and peaceful conflict resolution. “If fighters show respect, nations can choose peace over conflict,” he said.

He called for unity and humanity above division. “The greatest victory is over anger, chaos, and hatred,” he said.

Idowu Olusareyo, CEO of Option A International, sponsor of the event, commended the organisers for promoting grassroots sports.

He said the event provided a platform for emerging Nigerian MMA athletes. He noted it was Akalaka’s third MMA outing in Abuja.

“There is huge talent in Nigeria. Supporting such events gives fighters needed exposure,” he said.

Abubakar Marwa of Marwa Self Defence, a technical partner, lauded the success of the fight night and the excitement it brought to the city of Abuja.(NAN)