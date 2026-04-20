The Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) has paid tribute to former Nigeria Football Federation chairman, Ibrahim Galadima, describing his death as a profound loss to Nigerian sports.

In a statement issued by NOC PRO Tony Nezianya on 19 April, the NOC President Habu Gumel said he received the news of Galadima’s passing “with a heavy heart and a profound sense of loss,” noting that the late administrator was a towering figure who contributed significantly to the development of sports in the country.

Mr Gumel extended condolences on behalf of the Olympic movement in Nigeria to the Galadima family, the Kano State Government, and the wider global sports community.

He described the late football administrator as more than a sports official, calling him a “principled visionary” whose influence cut across football administration, Olympic development, and grassroots sports.

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According to the NOC president, Mr Galadima’s tenure as head of the then Nigeria Football Association was marked by a strong commitment to transparency and professionalism, setting standards that shaped the administration of the game.

He also highlighted Mr Galadima’s role as a Patron of the NOC, where he provided guidance and stability while promoting the ideals of Olympism across national sporting federations.

Beyond national assignments, Mr Gumel noted that Mr Galadima made lasting contributions to sports development in Kano State, particularly at the grassroots level, describing his efforts as a model for regional sports management.

Reflecting on their personal relationship, Mr Gumel said the loss was deeply felt.

“Ibrahim was a brother, a confidant, and a dependable ally in our collective quest to put Nigeria on the global sporting map.

“His exit leaves a vacuum that will be incredibly difficult to fill. He was a man of immense grace, even in the face of the most daunting administrative challenges.”

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He prayed for the repose of the late administrator’s soul and asked that his family be granted the strength to bear the loss.

Mr Galadima, a former chairman of the Nigeria Football Federation, is widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in Nigerian sports administration, with a legacy that spans decades of service.

The NOC said his contributions remain indelible, adding that his name is permanently etched in the history of Nigerian sports.

“Rest in peace, Chairman.”