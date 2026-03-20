The Nigeria Wheelchair Basketball Team has departed the country to participate in the upcoming Commonwealth Games Qualifiers scheduled to take place from 22 to 27 March in Luanda, Angola.

A total of eight (8) athletes will represent the nation at the highly anticipated competition, where they will compete against top teams for a place at the next Commonwealth Games.

Speaking ahead of the team’s departure, President of the Nigeria Wheelchair Basketball Federation, Seyi Johnson, expressed strong optimism about the team’s chances.

“We are confident in the quality, resilience, and determination of our athletes. They have prepared well, and we are optimistic that they will deliver positive results that will secure Nigeria’s qualification for the Commonwealth Games,” he said.

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He further emphasised the importance of the qualifiers, noting that it presents not only an opportunity for sporting excellence but also a platform to showcase the growing strength of wheelchair basketball in Nigeria.

The team’s participation mirrors Nigeria’s continued commitment to inclusive sports development and the promotion of para-sports on the international stage.