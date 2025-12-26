Nigeria’s wheelchair basketball community has commended veteran player Musibau Shittu for organising a one-day mini tournament in Lagos, an initiative aimed at keeping players active and connected amid limited competitive opportunities.

The tournament, held at the basketball court of the National Institute for Sports (NIS), brought together four teams in what organisers described as a friendly but competitive outing. The All Stars Team emerged winners after a closely contested final, edging Folmus Adaptive sports club 36–31.

The final match drew attention for its intensity, with both teams taking turns to lead before the All Stars pulled away in the closing minutes.

Although Shittu is currently based in France, where he plays professional wheelchair basketball, he followed the tournament via live stream and spoke with players after the games. Participants described his involvement as a morale boost, noting that such gestures are rare in the local para-sports scene.

The tournament was organised under the platform of the Folmus Adaptive sports club, which Shittu recently established in Lagos to support young athletes with disabilities. The academy is based at the NIS and caters to several para-sports beyond wheelchair basketball.

Speaking on the sidelines, Segun Bailey, manager of the Folmus Adaptive Sports Club, said the event showed what could be achieved with modest resources and commitment.

“This tournament shows that players just need opportunities to stay active,” he said. “We are hoping corporate organisations can come on board so this can grow into something bigger and more impactful.”

Players also welcomed the initiative. Kayode Ajibade, captain of the All Stars Team, described the competition as a positive step for the sport.

“It is a good development,” he said. “We have seen tournaments like this before, and they help keep players together. Wheelchair basketball is improving, but we still need more support. We cannot do it alone.”

Another participant, Abubakar Ridwan, said the tournament provided a chance for teams to assess themselves and build unity.

“This was a friendly competition hosted by FOLMUS to check how fit and prepared teams are,” he said. “Musibau Shittu is a legend. If we have more people like him, things will be easier for the players.”

Beyond the results, players said the event offered space for bonding, inclusion and shared enjoyment.

“Win or lose, it is still a game,” one player said. “Everyone played together without discrimination, and that is what matters.”

Shittu has repeatedly called for stronger institutional and private-sector support for wheelchair basketball, arguing that regular competitions are essential for athlete development.

Organisers said the Lagos mini tournament could become a recurring event if sponsorship support is secured.