Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu will formally receive Lagos-based student athletes who delivered a standout performance at the 2026 World School Games Olympia in Doha, Qatar.

The Games, held from 29 to 31 January, saw Lagos schools compete across athletics, football and swimming in the Under-11, Under-13 and Under-15 categories, earning widespread recognition for their medal-winning displays.

According to an official statement by the Lagos State Sports Commission, the planned reception is intended not only to celebrate podium finishes but to honour the discipline, teamwork and resilience shown by the young athletes throughout the competition.

Strong showing in Doha

At the tournament, Lagos schools finished prominently across age categories, reinforcing the state’s growing profile in organised school sports.

Saint Saviour’s School emerged first overall in the Under-11 category, while Grange School placed second overall in the Under-13 category and third overall in the Under-15 division, reflecting consistency across multiple age groups.

Students from Saint Saviour’s School, Grange School, Riverbank School, British International School, Lagos Preparatory & Secondary School and Corona School competed in various events, posting strong results in track and field, football and swimming.

Celebrating continental champions

Beyond the World School Games, Governor Sanwo-Olu will also celebrate Team Lagos athletes who represented Nigeria at the African Youth Games in Angola.

Many of the athletes began their journey at the National Youth Games, where they first competed for Lagos State and impressed selectors with their performances. Their progression continued at the African Youth Games, held from 10 to 20 December 2025 in Angola, where they contributed significantly to Nigeria’s medal tally.

The participation of students from leading schools, including Greensprings, further highlighted the depth of Lagos’ youth sports development system.

Officials say the achievements at both tournaments demonstrate that the state’s sports framework is capable of producing athletes ready to compete successfully at continental and global levels.

‘A watershed moment’

Applauding the dual successes, Governor Sanwo-Olu described the performances as a defining moment for the state.

“These achievements are a source of immense pride to the Government and people of Lagos State. They reflect the discipline and dedication of our young athletes and the steady revitalisation of the school sports ecosystem in Lagos, supported by committed parents, educators, coaches, and administrators.”

The Director General of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Lekan Fatodu, also hailed the performances as historic.

“This historic performance by our schools and young athletes is a powerful demonstration of what is possible when talent meets structure, vision, and opportunity. These athletes not only won medals; they represented the Lagos spirit, confidence, discipline, resilience, and excellence on the global stage,” Mr Fatodu said. “We are immensely proud of every athlete, coach, school administrator, and parent whose collective effort produced this remarkable outcome.”

The reception, government officials say, is designed not only to celebrate excellence but also to inspire other young students to combine academic pursuit with sporting ambition — reinforcing Lagos’ ambition to remain a leading hub for youth sports development in Nigeria.