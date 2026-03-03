Benin City came alive on Monday as athletes delivered a string of personal bests to open the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) Golden League Series at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.

The first day of competition produced standout performances across both track and field, with emerging talents and established names setting an early benchmark for the rest of the series.

In the men’s senior discus throw (2kg), 19-year-old Nyherhovwo Benaiah Ofuoku dominated the circle with a commanding throw of 45.95 metres to clinch first place. The mark represented a new personal best for the young thrower, further cementing his status as one of Nigeria’s promising prospects in the event.

Chineme Akachiukwu Nweke placed second with 38.10m, also a personal best, while Emmanuel Shakamomodu Audu secured third position with a season’s best of 36.27m in a strong showing for the Edo State Sports Commission.

On the track, Chidera Ezeakor claimed victory in the men’s 100 metres, stopping the clock at 10.32 seconds with a legal wind reading of +0.4. Tejiri Godwin followed closely in 10.37 seconds, a personal best, while Gift Bright clocked 10.49 seconds to finish third, also recording a new personal best in a race that highlighted the depth of sprinting talent on display.

The women’s 100 metres final delivered a similarly competitive contest. Chinoso Courage Odika surged to victory in 11.69 seconds, narrowly ahead of Mariam Jegede, who finished in 11.74 seconds. Ejiro Peter completed the podium in 11.76 seconds.

The men’s long jump final produced one of the day’s most dramatic moments. Romeo Bernard soared to 7.63m, assisted by a +0.6 wind, to claim victory and register a new personal best. Hope Okoro and Nkemakolam Godswill both jumped 7.35m, with Okoro securing second place on countback after a superior series. Jeffrey Miracle Onyia (7.22m) and Anthony Lucky Omosohwofa (7.14m) rounded out the top five in a tightly contested field.

In the women’s senior javelin throw (600g), Victoria Effiom Kparika delivered the standout field performance of the day, launching the spear to 47.89m — a personal best that comfortably secured top spot.

Peace Udochukwu Eze finished second with 43.27m, also a personal best, while Gladys Ugbome took third with 30.79m. Ikomwosa Edith Enoma followed closely in fourth place at 30.45m.

With multiple personal and season’s best marks recorded on the opening day, the Golden League Series has set a high competitive standard in Benin City.

If the early performances are any indication, spectators can expect faster times, longer jumps and bigger throws as the series gathers momentum in the days ahead.