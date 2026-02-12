Nigeria will face Morocco in the Davis Cup World Group II this September following a commanding victory over Uzbekistan in Lagos, as the country’s tennis team continues its steady rise on the international stage.

The draw, concluded by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) on Thursday, paired Nigeria with the North African side and confirmed Morocco as host of the tie.

The two-day event is scheduled for 18–20 September, meaning Team Nigeria will travel to Morocco for the crucial encounter.

The fixture adds fresh intrigue to a growing sporting rivalry between both nations. Only recently, Morocco edged Nigeria on penalties in a high-stakes Africa Cup of Nations semi final match, a result that still resonates with Nigerian sports fans. Attention now shifts from football to tennis, where Nigeria will hope for a different outcome.

Building momentum

Nigeria secured their place in World Group II with an impressive sweep of Uzbekistan in Lagos. Backed by home supporters, the team delivered confident performances in both singles and doubles.

The doubles pair of Canice Abua and Michael Emmanuel defeated Denis Istomin and Khumoyun Sultanov 7–6, 6–4, edging a tight first-set tie-break before taking control in the second. In singles, 19-year-old Daniel Adeleye beat Sultanov 6–3, 6–4 in a composed display that highlighted his growing maturity on the court.

The victory strengthened Nigeria’s Davis Cup campaign and underlined recent efforts to rebuild the sport locally. Tennis administrators have repeatedly pointed to renewed grassroots programmes and increased international exposure for players as signs of progress.

Nigeria Tennis Federation President Victor Ochei described the win as a significant step for the sport, noting that the team had defied expectations against opponents considered stronger on paper.

For Adeleye, who switched allegiance from Zimbabwe to Nigeria, the tie in Lagos marked another milestone in his development, with the teenager continuing to emerge as one of the country’s brightest prospects.

Morocco, however, present a tougher test. With a stronger tennis pedigree and home advantage, they will enter the September tie as slight favourites.

For Nigeria, the challenge will be to translate the momentum from Lagos into another statement performance on foreign soil and keep alive hopes of climbing further up the Davis Cup ladder.