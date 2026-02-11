OceanHub Africa (OHA), in partnership with The Coca-Cola Foundation (TCCF), is excited to announce a $120,000 pan-African challenge geared toward uncovering innovative, science-driven ideas to tackle plastic waste. This Call for Bold Ideas in Plastic Circularity, aimed at scientists, innovators, and startups across Africa, seeks solutions capable of scaling across the continent, turning promising concepts into impactful and measurable actions.

The initiative addresses the growing plastic pollution crisis by accelerating solutions and business models that can transition from the idea phase to viable market solutions. In doing so, it aims to collectively recycle 490 tons of plastic waste and create over 150 sustainable livelihoods within coastal and urban African communities.

The Call for Bold Ideas: Focusing on Tangible Results

OceanHub Africa’s Call for Bold Ideas is designed to bridge the gap between early-stage concepts and market-ready solutions by using its in-house venture builder framework. The initiative will:

● Provide up to $120,000 in funding for selected projects to enable initial scaling.

● Offer technical support and business mentorship to guide ventures toward commercialization.

● Facilitate connections to market entry networks and corporate partners for growth.

● Deliver measurable impact goals, targeting 490 tons of plastic recycled and the creation of over 150 livelihoods.

Driving Solutions from Concept to Commercial Impact

“At OceanHub Africa, we’re focused on ensuring groundbreaking solutions don’t stay locked in research but are developed into scalable businesses that deliver meaningful results,” said Herland Cerveaux, Managing Director of OceanHub Africa. “This partnership with The Coca-Cola Foundation will provide vital resources and networks to help innovators achieve market readiness and impact.”

Jeff Denby, Senior Director, Recycling Value Chains at The Coca-Cola Foundation, added: “Through this initiative, we prioritize preserving ecosystems while supporting ventures that can deliver economic inclusion. We believe empowering locally-driven ideas with financial backing and guidance positions African innovations to make a significant impact.”

Urgent Action for Africa’s Plastic Waste Crisis

By 2030, Africa’s solid waste output will exceed 200 million tons annually, with plastic being a significant concern. As the effects of the plastic crisis disproportionately affect the continent, scalable solutions for waste management have become a pressing necessity. This challenge focuses on harnessing science, innovation, and entrepreneurship to address these issues effectively.

Submit Your Idea Today – Applications Close 15 February 2026

If you’re ready to contribute to the future of plastic circularity in Africa, this is your chance. Applications close on 15 February2026 at 23:59 SAST. Learn more and submit your application at https://tally.so/r/aQ9RRX.

This initiative marks an important step for driving practical, scalable solutions to Africa’s mounting waste challenges. Innovators, startups, and researchers are encouraged to participate and help build a more sustainable future for the continent.