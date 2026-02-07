States Sports Commissions and Councils of the Niger Delta Region have been invited to take advantage of the Niger Delta Games to create long term athletes development structures rather than seeking immediate results.

At the screening of registered athletes presented by Akwa Ibom State at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, Braveman Wodi, who led a four-member screening panel, noted that one of the cardinal objectives of the Games is to discover, groom and prepare young athletes to become national champions in the future.

“Our coaches must prioritise long-term athlete development over immediate medal ambitions, which is the overall aim of the games” Mr Wodi advised.

Addressing journalists after the event, Mr Wodi stated that the exercise was aimed at ensuring eligibility and providing a level playing field for all participants at the games, which he noted were organised to engender grassroots engagement, as well as toidentify and promote budding talents.

While commending the Akwa Ibom State Liaison Committee for presenting athletes that met the standard requirements for participation in the Games, Mr Wodi added, “I commend the organisers of the games, the NDDC and Dunamis-Icon Limited, for putting together this competition. It is crucial in preparing young talents from the region for national and international engagements, enabling them to transition seamlessly when opportunities arise.”

Over 250 Akwa Ibom athletes were screened and declared fit to participate after being successful at a pre-games trial exercises ahead of the 2nd Niger Delta Games, scheduled for Edo state from 20-27 February.

To participate in the games, Mr Wodi, who was in company with members of the screening committee comprising Lawrence Etta, Moses Ettagbor, and Nze Tonnex Chukwu, noted that athletes must have been registered on the games’ portal, be indigenes of the states they represent, be under the age of twenty and must not be or have been a professional in any sport.

On hand to receive the screening delegation were, the Chairman of the Akwa Ibom State NDG liaison committee and commissioner for sports – Paul Bassey, and members of the committee, directors of the ministry of sports, head coaches of all sixteen sports and their assistants, and the media