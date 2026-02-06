Edo State is already reaping the benefits of hosting the 2nd edition of the Niger Delta Games as the organisers have completed significant upgrades on the sporting facilities earmarked for the competition

Just as was done in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, prior to the start of the 1st edition, the organisers and the sponsor, Niger Delta Development Commission(NDDC) have kept the promise of improving facilities in host states.

Considerable rehabilitation work is ongoing at the 50 meter long and 20 feet deep Olympic standard swimming pool at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium and also at the tennis courts beside the main arena

“Your Excellency, let me offer you the assurance that as part of our intervention policy, sporting facilities for the Games will be upgraded to meet international standards,” Samuel Ogbuku had said to Governor Monday Okpebholo during the unveiling of the state as hosts of the Games on 4 December.

The assurance was again restated by Itiako Ikpokpo, the Chairman of Dunamis-Icon Limited, organisers of the games during a recent inspection tour of the facilities.

“We have carried out the assessment of the facilities that will host the competitions, and in a few weeks, there will be a major transformation of those that have deteriorated.

“It is a legacy that the games bring to host states,” Mr Ikpokpo told journalists at the end of the inspection.

Other renovated facilities include the twin volleyball and basketball courts at the Wire Road Sports Centre, which have been provided dressing rooms and conveniences.

Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, and Delta States are among the nine members of the regional bloc. Others are Edo, Imo, Ondo, and Rivers.

Over 3000 athletes and 500 coaches will be participating in the games for 16 sports. The games will be held from 20-27 February.