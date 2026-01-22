Organisers of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon (ABLCM) on Thursday announced a new race route for the landmark 11th edition, scheduled for Saturday, 14 February.

This is disclosed in a statement by Kola Daniel, Media Assistant to the Director General, D-G of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Bukola Olopade, in Lagos.

Mr Daniel disclosed that the Gold-label Marathon, which was set to enter an exciting new era, would be the first for Africa’s biggest road race.

“The 42 km marathon will now start at ORCA Mall on Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, through sections of the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Road.

“The climax will be at the iconic Eko Atlantic City, showcasing Lagos as the beating heart of road racing in Africa.

“The strategic route change signals the dawn of a new decade for the marathon, prioritising a smoother athlete experience and modern infrastructure.

“It also affords a refreshed race story that puts Lagos firmly on the world stage as a fast-rising global city,” he said.

According to him, after 10 editions on a familiar course that has become woven into Nigeria’s sporting culture, organisers say the refreshed route honours the marathon’s rich legacy.

“It also injects fresh energy, curiosity, and spectacle for runners, fans, and international audiences alike.

“The inclusion of the Lagos–Calabar Coastal road also offers a stunning showcase of one of Nigeria’s most ambitious infrastructure projects through a World Athletics Gold Label race watched across the globe,” he said.

Yetunde Olopade, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Nilayo Sports Management Ltd, owners of ABLCM, added that the 11th edition is not just another race but represents evolution.

“The new route allows us to reimagine the marathon experience while staying true to our values of excellence, safety, and world-class delivery.

“A World Athletics Gold Label event, ABLCM continues to draw elite athletes from around the world, alongside thousands of recreational runners, while commanding extensive local and international media attention.

“Beyond competition, the race remains a powerful platform for sports tourism, urban storytelling, youth engagement, and the promotion of healthy lifestyles.

“While the headline-grabbing 42km route has been refreshed for the 11th edition, the 10km race will retain its familiar course, ensuring continuity for participants in that category,” she said.

According to her, additional information, including route maps, athlete updates, and race-day logistics, will be released via official Access Bank Lagos City Marathon channels,” she concluded.

(NAN)