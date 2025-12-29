Two people were confirmed dead on Sunday night after a petroleum tanker crashed into several parked vehicles near the Polo Club Roundabout in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The crash occurred while the driver was descending from the Hill Station junction axis. The tanker reportedly lost control while descending the busy stretch and ploughed into vehicles parked by the roadside.

Eyewitnesses said the impact was severe, leaving vehicles badly mangled and trapping occupants before emergency responders arrived.

A resident, who witnessed the incident and took part in the rescue efforts, said six people we’re feared dead while about five others sustained serious injuries.

“The driver noticed that the brakes had failed and alerted his conductor, who began shouting to warn motorists and people nearby,” said David Musa. “Unfortunately, the tanker could not be stopped before it crashed.”

Mr Musa added that both the tanker driver and his conductor were among those who lost their lives.

He said the affected vehicles were damaged beyond repair and were later towed to the ‘A’ Division Police Station along with the tanker.

In a statement, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) confirmed only two deaths.

The Public Education Officer of the FRSC in Plateau State, Peter Longsan, said 18 people were involved in the crash.

According to him, two adult males died at the scene, while 16 others sustained varying degrees of injuries and were taken to the Plateau State Specialist Hospital and Bingham University Teaching Hospital for medical treatment.

The bodies of the deceased were deposited at the Bingham University Teaching Hospital morgue.

Mr Longsan explained that the tanker suffered brake failure shortly after passing the Plateau State Specialist Hospital Roundabout and continued descending until it crashed into parked vehicles.

He said emergency responders promptly cordoned off the area, diverted traffic, and safely offloaded the tanker’s petroleum content to prevent a possible fire outbreak. He added that no fuel spillage was recorded.

The FRSC urged motorists to ensure proper vehicle maintenance and exercise caution, especially during the festive period, while encouraging members of the public to report road emergencies through its toll-free number, 122.