Executive Director of Finance and Administration of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Boma Iyaye has assured that the 2026 edition of Niger Delta Games will record a greater success than the much celebrated inaugural edition held this year.

Mr Iyaye stated this on Tuesday while inaugurating the Main Organising Committee (MOC) and Local Organising Committee (LOC) of Edo 2026 at the NDDD Head Office, Eastern Bypass, Port Harcourt.

He eulogised efforts of members of both committees who were largely retained after they did “absolutely very well” in delivering a one-of-its-kind Games in Uyo, Akwa-Ibom state last April.

“We did absolutely very well at the first edition. There were cheers from the entire country, there was a celebration, and there was huge applause, simply because we brought the entire Niger Delta region together.

“We brought happiness and excitement to our region. We harnessed talents beyond oil production beyond what we are known for. We gave opportunities to the young ones and empowered them,” said Mr Iyaye.

The former Rivers State Commissioner for Sports then charged members of the Committees to use the next edition of the Niger Delta Games to advance the objectives of putting together the multi-sport event.

“I assure you 2026 will be bigger than 2025. Therefore, another opportunity has come for all of us to put in our best so that we will not just be celebrating another games, but we will achieve our objectives.

“We want to give opportunities for youths to compete and engage them through the power of sports so that they can become champions tomorrow,” added Mr Iyaye.

The 23-man Main Organising Committee is co-chaired by Mr Iyaye himself and the Project Consultant, Itiako Ikpokpo, (KSM) and has all Sports Commissioners in the nine NDDC states as well as erudite sports technocrats on board.

Speaking on behalf of the Sports Commissioners, Bayelsa State’s Commissioner for Sports and a former Olympics gold medallist, Daniel Igali says the Niger Delta region, through the NDDC has now taken a lead in the area of sports development which other regions are following.

“As a development commission, it appears we have taken a lead in the area of sports development, and other regions are struggling to catch up.

“We are hoping that the second edition will be better, we are hoping that it will be more memorable; and as the years go on, that we will continue to develop sports and promote the aspirations of Niger Deltans,” Mr Igali noted.

Mr Ikpokpo, in a vote of thanks, applauded the NDDC for supporting the project, which has provided opportunities for youths in the region to find expression for their talents, and promised that through the games, “Nigeria’s next champions will be produced”.

Mr Ikpokpo said 17 games will also be competed for, declaring that, “We have put in measures to curb any form of cheating. We also would make sure that athletes’ buying is stopped such that only those from the region will represent their states.”

Edo 2026 is scheduled to commence on 20 February and run until 27 February, 2026, at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City, and other top sporting facilities in Edo State.