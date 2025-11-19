Nigeria’s five-archer national team is set for action as the 2025 African Archery Continental Championships begin today in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

The championships will run from 19 to 23 November, taking place across two venues — the Palais des Sports de Treichville for the first two days and the Félix Houphouët-Boigny Stadium for the remaining days of competition.

The delegation, put together by the Nigeria Archery Federation in partnership with ARCH Archery Club, marks Nigeria’s third consecutive appearance at the continental championships.

Team officials say the squad heads into Abidjan with renewed ambition and a clear pledge to deliver “a rain of medals” for the country.

Leadership of the team is entrusted to Aliyu Abubakar Garga, who serves both as Leader of the Delegation and Team Captain.

A seasoned archer and respected trainer, he is regarded as a key figure in the development of archery nationwide.

The men’s category features Damilola Sholademi, Nigeria’s most decorated competitive archer, an internationally ranked athlete, and a member of the historic team that won Nigeria’s first-ever African Championship medals.

He is joined by Aliyu Abubakar and Seun Ogunlana, both recognised for their roles in Nigeria’s competitive resurgence.

A major talking point as competition begins is the inclusion of Under-18 athlete Alexander Harry-Erin, whose selection reflects Nigeria’s youth-focused development strategy.

His presence is part of efforts to give young archers early exposure to elite-level events and strengthen the country’s long-term talent pipeline.

Despite the team’s readiness and strong morale, officials say urgent support is still required to cover travel, logistics, and equipment needs.

ARCH Archery Club is calling on government institutions, corporate organisations, philanthropists, and sports-development partners to assist Nigeria’s full representation in Abidjan.

Archery continues to gather momentum nationwide, with more clubs emerging, youth participation increasing, and the sport gaining recognition as a disciplined, precision-driven field capable of enhancing Nigeria’s international sporting profile.