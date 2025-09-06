CitySports Africa has officially launched the maiden edition of The Coaches Code Seminar Series, a bold initiative designed to redefine grassroots sports development and raise coaching standards across Africa.

The inaugural seminar, held on Friday, 5 September in Ikeja, Lagos, brought together coaches, academy owners, trainers, and sports leaders under the theme: “Redefining Success: Building Coaches Who Build Lives.”

The Coaches Code is envisioned as a long-term platform where coaches can gain knowledge, exchange ideas, and collectively work towards building a stronger sports ecosystem.

With football as its anchor but inclusive of all sports, the initiative focuses on developing disciplined, skilled athletes who are prepared for success both on and off the field.

Why the Coaches Code was created

In an interview with PREMIUM TIMES, Shola Opaleye, founder and CEO of CitySports Africa, explained that the initiative grew out of years of observing major gaps in youth sports development, especially in coaching competence.

“Over the years, we’ve seen a lot of challenges with how young athletes are developed,” he said. “For those of us who work in youth sports, we know coaches play a central role. They are one of the most important factors in producing well-rounded athletes. Yes, facilities matter, but without the right coaches, real development cannot happen.”

Mr Opaleye added that many passionate grassroots coaches lack the resources, tools, and structured training needed to guide athletes properly.

“There are many young, committed coaches doing their best, but most don’t have what it takes in terms of training, equipment, and modern coaching methods. That’s why we felt the need to create a platform where we can share knowledge, listen to their challenges, and equip them to succeed,” he said.

Four years of planning, one bold step forward

Mr Opaleye revealed that the idea for The Coaches Code had been in the works for over four years before CitySports Africa decided it was time to act.

“We’ve been thinking about this for over four years because we knew it had to happen sooner or later,” he said. “Last week, we just said, you know what? Enough talking, let’s start. Even though the notice was short, we wanted to get the ball rolling. From here, the series will happen regularly — maybe monthly or every two months — so we can keep building momentum.”

Despite the short notice, turnout exceeded expectations, and Mr Opaleye believes the initiative will continue to gain wider attention as the series expands.

Impacting 10 million youths by 2035

Beyond the seminar, CitySports Africa has set an ambitious goal: positively impact 10 million young people across Africa by 2035.

“We have a target of reaching one million youths every year starting this year,” Mr Opaleye explained. “For every coach we train, that coach will directly or indirectly work with hundreds of young people over the years. That’s why we plan to certify at least 1,000 coaches annually. But it’s not just about certification — it’s also about improving their knowledge, professionalism, and overall competence.”

Developing players and preparing them for life

While The Coaches Code focuses on coaches, CitySports Africa is equally committed to supporting players’ overall growth, especially at the grassroots level.

“Every Sunday morning in Lagos, we engage with about 1,000 young people through community programs,” Mr Opaleye said. “We don’t just put them on the field to play; we also talk to them about life skills, discipline, and leadership. We know only about one percent of these kids will become professional athletes. So, for the other 99 percent, we have to prepare them for life beyond sports.”

These sessions focus on values such as integrity, teamwork, perseverance, courage, discipline, and excellence, ensuring young people develop leadership qualities that extend beyond the game.

In addition, CitySports Africa announced upcoming international tryouts in November under its Global Sports Program, providing talented players the chance to showcase their abilities abroad while benefiting from ongoing mentorship at home.

Inside the Coaches Code seminar

The maiden edition of The Coaches Code featured three key sessions:

Keynote Address: Delivered by Mr Opaleye, titled “Building Coaches Who Build Lives: Shifting the Narrative from Winning to Developing.”

Open-Floor Discussion: An engaging dialogue on “Coaching with Integrity: Erasing the Win-at-All-Costs Mentality,” where participants shared their struggles and explored solutions for sustainable player development.

Elite Sports Pathways Session: CitySports Africa presented international collaborations, including the Global Sports Program in Salou, Spain, designed to connect grassroots talent with elite opportunities.

Shaping the future of African sports

Speaking at the event, Mr Opaleye highlighted the broader vision:

“The Coaches Code is about shifting the narrative. For too long, short-term wins have taken priority over athlete development. True success is not just about winning tournaments but about building athletes with the character, discipline, and skills to compete on the world stage. And this is just the beginning, The Coaches Code will continue as a collective series, giving coaches a consistent platform to be heard and to shape the future of Nigerian sports.”

Emmanuella Igomu, PR Manager of CitySports Africa, echoed his sentiments, emphasising the importance of supporting coaches:

“This platform is long overdue. Coaches deserve to be heard, their challenges documented, and their contributions recognised. With The Coaches Code, we are laying the foundation for a stronger, more ethical, and more sustainable future for Nigerian sports.”

With its ambitious plan to impact 10 million youths by 2035, CitySports Africa is using The Coaches Code as a catalyst for change.

By equipping coaches with the tools, knowledge, and confidence they need, the organization is reshaping African sports — one coach, one athlete, and one community at a time.