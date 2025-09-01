A crisis is unfolding in the ranks of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jigawa State following an attack on supporters of the Minister of Defence, Muhammad Badaru, in the Kafin Hausa Local Government Area.

On Sunday, thugs disrupted a gathering organised by the Kafin-Hausa community to honour a chieftain of the APC, Zakari Kafin-Hausa, and to endorse President Bola Tinubu for reelection in 2027.

The event, attended by the National Financial Secretary of the APC, Bashir Gumel, drew mostly officials who served under Mr Badaru’s administration, which ran the state between 2015 and 2023.

A trending video online showed how some residents of Kafin-Hausa ran for safety after the supporters of another APC group allegedly invaded the event, attacked people and vandalised vehicles.

“The sponsored hoodlums’ attack came after the dignitaries left the venue. Initially, the event was supposed to be held on Saturday but was rescheduled to Sunday, to avoid confrontation, yet they attacked our supporters, injuring many innocent people and vandalising their properties,” Mr Zakari-Sidi lamented.

PREMIUM TIMES understands that loyalists of Governor Umar Namadi viewed the gathering as an affront to the governor, who hails from Kafin-Hausa town and was holding a citizens engagement programme in neighbouring Kaugama Local Government Area at the same time.

Sunday’s gathering was unprecedented in the state, where APC faithful held a parallel rally to declare support for President Tinubu without extending the gesture to the governor.

The police spokesperson in Jigawa, Lawan Adam, could not be immediately reached to speak on the attack as his phone contacts did not connect on Monday evening.

The event exposed a crisis between Governor Namadi and the defence minister, which the APC earlier denied.

Officials who attended the event include members of the state House of Assembly, from Hadejia, Gagarawa and Babura and 14 former local government chairmen, including the former ALGON chair, Bala Chamo.

APC denies rift between governor, minister

The APC chairperson in the state, Aminu Gumel, didn’t pick up calls when our reporter reached him for comment. However, the APC in June denied any rift between Governor Namadi and Mr Badaru.

The APC warned its supporters to desist from making statements that may cause disharmony in the party.

The party’s secretary in the state, Dikuma Umar, said the party under the leadership of Governor Namadi does not want confusion in the government of the state.

Also, both the governor and minister had on several occasions cautioned their supporters to protect the unity of the party in the state.