In a late but decisive twist to Africa’s premier table tennis calendar, the 2025 ITTF-Africa Senior Championships; originally set for the gleaming BK Arena in Kigali, Rwanda, will now be staged in Tunis, Tunisia, from 12 to 19 October.

The venue change follows an internal review by ITTF-Africa, prompted by unforeseen circumstances that have hindered Rwanda’s ability to deliver the championships as planned.

The Kigali leg had been billed as another showcase of Rwanda’s rising sports-hosting profile, but the governing body moved swiftly to ensure Africa’s flagship table tennis event remains on stable footing.

Instead, the Salle Omnisport de Radès, an arena steeped in African sporting history, will take over, and few nations on the continent can match Tunisia’s hosting pedigree.

Why Tunisia

When African table tennis needs a safe pair of hands, Tunisia’s capital city rarely blinks. Over the past decade, the North African nation has become the trusted host for high-stakes continental and global events. Its résumé boasting World Table Tennis (WTT) tournaments, multiple Continental Junior and Senior Championships and, most recently, the Africa Cup in February 2025.

That track record was at the heart of the decision, according to ITTF-Africa COO Kweku Tandoh, who offered an emphatic endorsement:

“Tunisia has consistently demonstrated excellence in hosting world-class table tennis competitions, and we are confident that the 2025 ITTF-Africa Senior Championships will be another success.”

High stakes: A ticket to London 2026

Beyond national pride and continental bragging rights, this is Africa’s largest table tennis event, and it comes with a critical prize: qualification for the 2026 World Championships in London, England. For the continent’s top-ranked stars and emerging talents, the Salle Omnisport de Radès will not just be an arena, it will be the final gateway to the sport’s biggest global stage.

The change in venue also subtly alters the playing conditions. Tunisia’s Mediterranean climate and the Radès hall’s atmosphere will be familiar to veterans of the Africa Cup and past WTT events, potentially favoring players from North Africa and those who’ve previously competed here. Meanwhile, teams preparing for Kigali’s high-altitude bounce will need to recalibrate.

The wider context: Rwanda’s setback, Tunisia’s statement

For Rwanda, the inability to host is a rare setback after years of heavy investment in sports infrastructure and events. BK Arena has been a jewel in their portfolio, hosting basketball’s BAL finals, and continental volleyball championships. But the speed with which ITTF-Africa moved the championships also underscores a reality: Africa’s sporting calendar waits for no one.

For Tunisia, it is another chance to flex its organisational muscle and reinforce its status as the continent’s dependable sporting capital.

By October, Radès will become the heartbeat of African table tennis, welcoming champions, hopefuls, and a wave of fans eager to see who punches their ticket to London.