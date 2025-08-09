The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) has announced plans to secure qualification for Nigeria’s relay teams ahead of next month’s World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan, while urgently seeking financial support to make the mission possible.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Maxwell Kumoye, Chairman of the AFN Media Hub.

According to the statement, top Nigerian athletes — including World 100m hurdles champion and record holder Tobi Amusan (12.12 seconds) and reigning men’s 100m champion Sunday Israel Okon — have expressed strong confidence in the relay teams’ chances of booking their places at the championships.

Sources within the team confirmed that Nigeria is targeting qualification in the 4×100m and other relay events at the upcoming CAA Region II Senior Athletics Championships in Ghana.

AFN President Tonobok Okowa stressed that the Ghana event is “crucial” as it serves as a qualifying round for the World Championships.

He reiterated the federation’s commitment to securing the necessary funds to ensure Nigeria’s best athletes are present and prepared.

Mr Okowa expressed gratitude to the National Sports Commission (NSC) and existing sponsors for their ongoing contributions to athletics development, while calling for additional support to boost preparations ahead of the team’s departure.

“Our objective is clear: to inspire our athletes to achieve podium finishes in Tokyo, thereby enhancing the nation’s reputation on the global stage, much like the successes achieved by the Super Falcons and D’Tigress,” Mr Okowa said.

He emphasised the need for sustained motivation for both male and female athletes to maintain excellence on the international stage as the World Championships draw closer.

The AFN also confirmed that the CAA Region II Senior Athletics Championships, originally scheduled for 13–17 August , will now hold from 19–20 August in Ghana.

With the right backing, the federation says it is confident Team Nigeria can deliver strong performances at the World Championships.