The Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa has congratulated Nigeria’s esteemed women’s basketball team, the D’Tigress, on their historic achievement of winning the Afrobasket for a record five consecutive times.

Ms Musawa who watched the final match live with the Minister of Women Affairs Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim and the Minister of State for Finance, Doris Nkiruka Uzoka-Anite, commended the team for their outstanding performance in Sunday’s final, which saw them defeat Mali 78-64 at the Palais de Sports de Treichville in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

She said the remarkable victory is a testament to the team’s dedication, hard work, and exceptional skill.

Ms Musawa noted that the D’Tigress’s achievement is not only a triumph for the team but also a source of pride for Nigeria, showcasing the country’s rich sporting talent and potential on the global stage.

She said that the team’s success will undoubtedly inspire a new generation of Nigerian sports enthusiasts especially young female athletes to make Nigeria proud.

“I am thrilled to see the D’Tigress bring home the Afrobasket trophy for a record-breaking fifth consecutive time! Their victory is a testament to the power of determination, teamwork, and Nigerian excellence. I congratulate each member of the team, their coaches, and everyone who has supported them on this incredible journey. This achievement will inspire a new generation of Nigerian athletes and the federal government looks forward to celebrating their triumph upon their return to Nigeria.”

The team will be honored by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Aso Rock Villa, for their remarkable achievement.