The ancient city of Ile-Ife is set to host the maiden edition of the Ife Road Race on 25 September in what promises to be a vibrant celebration of athleticism, culture, and community development.

Scheduled to hold during the iconic Olojo Festival, the 5-kilometre race aims to discover and nurture raw athletic talent while promoting healthy living and preserving Yoruba heritage.

Conceived by Sooko Adeleke Odewade, a passionate advocate of youth empowerment, the race is part of a broader mission to use sports as a tool for transformation.

“Our society lacks opportunities for discovering and grooming talent,” he said. “This race is a platform to identify raw potential, but it won’t stop there. We’re building a system of coaching, mentorship, and support long after the race ends.”

With the blessings of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II, the race is organised in partnership with the Alade’fa Athletic Family Initiative.

The Ife Road Race is open to youth, amateur runners, and professional athletes.

Participants will receive certificates of participation, with special cash prizes for category winners.

The race route has been carefully designed to pass through notable cultural landmarks in Ile-Ife, offering a scenic tour of the city’s rich heritage.

Beyond competition, the race will connect promising young athletes with seasoned professionals, coaches, and institutions.

Discussions are ongoing with universities, the state sports council, and veteran athletes—many of whom now thrive abroad—to provide post-race coaching and scholarship opportunities.

“We want to help these young ones become world-class athletes. If we can create role models from this effort, the ripple effect will inspire many others,” Mr Odewade added.

The event also aims to boost local economic activity by attracting visitors, vendors, and sponsors during the Olojo Festival period.

Organisers are calling on corporate bodies, brands, government agencies, and philanthropists to support the race through sponsorship and partnership.

“This is more than a race,” said an official from the Alade’fa Initiative. “It’s a movement. An investment in youth, in health, and in the cultural soul of our community.”

Registration is now open for interested participants via the official race platforms. Categories are available for youth, the general public, and elite runners, with limited slots to ensure a smooth and safe experience.

Organisers have also issued a call for sponsors, volunteers, media partners, and local businesses to come on board and contribute to the success of this unique event.

With its blend of tradition, purpose, and athletic energy, the Ife Road Race is set to become a new flagship event on Nigeria’s sports and cultural calendar.